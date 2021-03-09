Flight Centre: Worst Now Behind

Technicals | 10:37 AM

By MichaelGable

The Nasdaq continues to look weak, yet overnight we saw new highs for the Dow Jones. We therefore continue to view the Australian share market as having more "risk" in the short-term as these events play out. Whether it is as simple as ditching high P/E stocks for those on lower P/E's remains to be seen. If the Nasdaq weakness continues, then it is bound to have some sort of effect on the broader market. This means that cautiousness is still advised at this stage. Longer-term, however, we remain positive on the prospects for the Australian market.

In this week's research, we have analysed Flight Centre Travel Group ((FLT)).

In this week's research, we have analysed Flight Centre Travel Group ((FLT)).

In late January we saw FLT break major support just under $15. The next line under that was near $11, but the stock managed to spend most of February trading sideways instead, which was an encouraging sign. Then in late February, it rallied higher. The last couple of weeks has seen it congest here in the shape of a bull flag. The worst appears behind it now for FLT and it seems to be preparing to commence an uptrend again. A strong move above $18 would be a clear signal that it is starting the next rally.

Content included in this article is not by association the view of FNArena (see our disclaimer).

