The Monday Report – 01 March 2021

Daily Market Reports | Mar 01 2021

By Greg Peel

Nowhere to run to

The ASX200 ended the month of February by putting in its worst day since last September, wiping out all of the month's gains and rendering the earnings result season somewhat moot.

The results season had begun with Wall Street in a period of limbo, allowing the day's releases to be the primary focus for investors. And they saw that it was good. Beats were running at well above historical levels. Indeed, the season has ended with beats still well above historical levels, but later in the month macro influences ruined the party.

All sectors closed in the red on Friday, with industrials (-1.0%), utilities (-1.6%) and consumer staples (-1.9%) "outperforming", despite the fact the week's volatility was all about rising bond yields.

On Friday the Australian ten-year yield rose another 17 basis points to 1.90%.

Technology was the worst performer, down a full -5.3%. The sector was always going to underperform in blindly mimicking the Nasdaq's move overnight, but the damage was done by Afterpay ((APT)). It came back from a trading halt having raised new capital, and announced its founders had each dumped $60m worth of stock. Afterpay fell -10.6%.

Consumer discretionary fell -3.2%. Harvey Norman ((HVN)) reported on the day and fell -1.1%, but also reporting were Kogan ((KGN)), which fell -10.4%, and PointsBet ((PBH)), down -10.6%.

In terms of market cap, the ASX200 was led down by the banks (-2.2%), healthcare (-2.7%), materials (-2.3%) and energy (-2.5%).

Consumer discretionary may have also been upset by the pullback in the Aussie from US80c accelerating further on Friday (down another -2% by Saturday morning), but this did not seem to help the exporters in the other direction.

Speaking of exporters, Orica ((ORI)) imploded after a trading update which highlighted the impact of China's coal ban. It fell -18.1% to be the day's worst index performer. Selling in Service Stream ((SSM)) continued on (-14.2%) after the company reported on Wednesday.

There were some trend-buckers nonetheless. Reporting on the day were Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) and Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals ((CUV)). They rose 5.7% and 3.6% respectively. Having reported earlier in the week, and also bucking the gold price trend, were miners Silver Lake Resources ((SLR)) and Perseus Mining ((PRU)), which put on 7.0% and 4.5%.

Unlikely winner on the day was AMP ((AMP)). Having first looked at acquiring the company, then just part of the company, then none of the company, Ares Management is now looking at taking 60% of AMP Capital’s private markets business. AMP rose 7.5%.

So, that was February. Today is March, and I can tell you that everything that happened in offshore markets during the final two weeks of February went into reverse on Friday night, from Wall Street to bond yields, commodity prices and currencies.