FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 26-02-2021

Australia | Feb 26 2021

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((LFG)) - Liberty Financial
  • ((A2M)) - a2 Milk Co
  • ((AMX)) - Aerometrex
  • ((APT)) - Afterpay
  • ((AGI)) - Ainsworth Game 
  • ((AIZ)) - Air New Zealand
  • ((ANP)) - Antisense Therapeutics
  • ((ALX)) - Atlas Arteria
  • ((AMI)) - Aurelia Metals
  • ((AVN)) - Aventus Group
  • ((BVS)) - Bravura Solutions
  • ((CDD)) - Cardno
  • ((CDP)) - Carindale Property
  • ((CAT)) - Catapult Group
  • ((CLQ)) - Clean Teq Holdings
  • ((CBL)) - Control Bionics
  • ((CMW)) - Cromwell Property
  • ((EPY)) - Earlypay
  • ((FLT)) - Flight Centre
  • ((FDV)) - Frontier Digital Ventures
  • ((GOZ)) - Growthpoint Prop
  • ((GTN)) - GTN
  • ((HT1)) - HT&E
  • ((ILU)) - Iluka Resources
  • ((IFM)) - Infomedia
  • ((KAR)) - Karoon Energy
  • ((KSL)) - Kina Securities
  • ((360)) - Life360
  • ((LNK)) - Link Administration
  • ((MHJ)) - Michael Hill
  • ((NXT)) - NextDC
  • ((PAN)) - Panoramic Resources
  • ((PBH)) - Pointsbet Holdings
  • ((PGL)) - Prospa Group
  • ((QAN)) - Qantas Airways
  • ((QUB)) - Qube Holdings
  • ((RHC)) - Ramsay Health Care
  • ((REG)) - Regis Healthcare
  • ((RRL)) - Regis Resources
  • ((SFR)) - Sandfire Resources
  • ((SLA)) - Silk Laser Australia
  • ((SGP)) - Stockland
  • ((TPG)) - TPG Telecom
  • ((UNI)) - Universal Store
  • ((WGN)) - Wagners Holding
  • ((WTC)) - WiseTech Global
  • ((YFZ)) - Youfoodz Holdings
  • ((Z1P)) - Zip Co

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

