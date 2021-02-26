FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 26-02-2021

Australia | Feb 26 2021
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((LFG)) - Liberty Financial
- ((A2M)) - a2 Milk Co
- ((AMX)) - Aerometrex
- ((APT)) - Afterpay
- ((AGI)) - Ainsworth Game
- ((AIZ)) - Air New Zealand
- ((ANP)) - Antisense Therapeutics
- ((ALX)) - Atlas Arteria
- ((AMI)) - Aurelia Metals
- ((AVN)) - Aventus Group
- ((BVS)) - Bravura Solutions
- ((CDD)) - Cardno
- ((CDP)) - Carindale Property
- ((CAT)) - Catapult Group
- ((CLQ)) - Clean Teq Holdings
- ((CBL)) - Control Bionics
- ((CMW)) - Cromwell Property
- ((EPY)) - Earlypay
- ((FLT)) - Flight Centre
- ((FDV)) - Frontier Digital Ventures
- ((GOZ)) - Growthpoint Prop
- ((GTN)) - GTN
- ((HT1)) - HT&E
- ((ILU)) - Iluka Resources
- ((IFM)) - Infomedia
- ((KAR)) - Karoon Energy
- ((KSL)) - Kina Securities
- ((360)) - Life360
- ((LNK)) - Link Administration
- ((MHJ)) - Michael Hill
- ((NXT)) - NextDC
- ((PAN)) - Panoramic Resources
- ((PBH)) - Pointsbet Holdings
- ((PGL)) - Prospa Group
- ((QAN)) - Qantas Airways
- ((QUB)) - Qube Holdings
- ((RHC)) - Ramsay Health Care
- ((REG)) - Regis Healthcare
- ((RRL)) - Regis Resources
- ((SFR)) - Sandfire Resources
- ((SLA)) - Silk Laser Australia
- ((SGP)) - Stockland
- ((TPG)) - TPG Telecom
- ((UNI)) - Universal Store
- ((WGN)) - Wagners Holding
- ((WTC)) - WiseTech Global
- ((YFZ)) - Youfoodz Holdings
- ((Z1P)) - Zip Co
