FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-02-2021

Australia | 6:00 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AMA)) - Ama Group
  • ((APA)) - APA Group
  • ((APX)) - Appen
  • ((AVG)) - Aust Vintage
  • ((ASG)) - Autosports Group
  • ((BGA)) - Bega Cheese
  • ((BTH)) - Bigtincan Holdings
  • ((BKL)) - Blackmores
  • ((CAJ)) - Capitol Health
  • ((CCX)) - City Chic
  • ((DRR)) - Deterra Royalties
  • ((APE)) - Eagers Automotive
  • ((FCL)) - Fineos Corp
  • ((HMY)) - Harmoney Corp
  • ((HLS)) - Healius
  • ((HLO)) - Helloworld Travel
  • ((HMC)) - Home Consortium
  • ((HUM)) - Humm Group
  • ((IEL)) - IDP Education
  • ((ITG)) - Intega Group
  • ((IVC)) - InvoCare
  • ((IFL)) - IOOF Holdings
  • ((JHC)) - Japara Healthcare
  • ((MYX)) - Mayne Pharma
  • ((MMS)) - Mcmillan Shakespeare
  • ((MPL)) - Medibank Private
  • ((MWY)) - Midway
  • ((MVF)) - Monash IVF
  • ((MME)) - MoneyMe
  • ((MGX)) - Mount Gibson Iron
  • ((NAN)) - Nanosonics
  • ((NEC)) - Nine Entertainment
  • ((NTO)) - Nitro Software
  • ((OTW)) - Over The Wire
  • ((PRU)) - Perseus Mining
  • ((PTM)) - Platinum Asset Management
  • ((RAP)) - Resapp Health
  • ((SCG)) - Scentre Group
  • ((SLK)) - Sealink Travel
  • ((SRV)) - Servcorp
  • ((SSM)) - Service Stream
  • ((SHJ)) - Shine Justice
  • ((SLR)) - Silver Lake Resources
  • ((SIQ)) - Smartgroup
  • ((SPK)) - Spark New Zealand
  • ((SYD)) - Sydney Airport
  • ((VEA)) - Viva Energy Group
  • ((VOC)) - Vocus Group
  • ((WOW)) - Woolworths

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

