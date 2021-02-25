FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-02-2021

Australia | 6:00 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((AMA)) - Ama Group
- ((APA)) - APA Group
- ((APX)) - Appen
- ((AVG)) - Aust Vintage
- ((ASG)) - Autosports Group
- ((BGA)) - Bega Cheese
- ((BTH)) - Bigtincan Holdings
- ((BKL)) - Blackmores
- ((CAJ)) - Capitol Health
- ((CCX)) - City Chic
- ((DRR)) - Deterra Royalties
- ((APE)) - Eagers Automotive
- ((FCL)) - Fineos Corp
- ((HMY)) - Harmoney Corp
- ((HLS)) - Healius
- ((HLO)) - Helloworld Travel
- ((HMC)) - Home Consortium
- ((HUM)) - Humm Group
- ((IEL)) - IDP Education
- ((ITG)) - Intega Group
- ((IVC)) - InvoCare
- ((IFL)) - IOOF Holdings
- ((JHC)) - Japara Healthcare
- ((MYX)) - Mayne Pharma
- ((MMS)) - Mcmillan Shakespeare
- ((MPL)) - Medibank Private
- ((MWY)) - Midway
- ((MVF)) - Monash IVF
- ((MME)) - MoneyMe
- ((MGX)) - Mount Gibson Iron
- ((NAN)) - Nanosonics
- ((NEC)) - Nine Entertainment
- ((NTO)) - Nitro Software
- ((OTW)) - Over The Wire
- ((PRU)) - Perseus Mining
- ((PTM)) - Platinum Asset Management
- ((RAP)) - Resapp Health
- ((SCG)) - Scentre Group
- ((SLK)) - Sealink Travel
- ((SRV)) - Servcorp
- ((SSM)) - Service Stream
- ((SHJ)) - Shine Justice
- ((SLR)) - Silver Lake Resources
- ((SIQ)) - Smartgroup
- ((SPK)) - Spark New Zealand
- ((SYD)) - Sydney Airport
- ((VEA)) - Viva Energy Group
- ((VOC)) - Vocus Group
- ((WOW)) - Woolworths
