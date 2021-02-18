The Short Report – 18 Feb 2021

Weekly Reports | 12:41 PM
See Guide further below (for readers with full access).
Summary:
Week ending February 11, 2021.
Wow. Never in the history of this Report has one week seen so little change in short positions on the ASX, by a considerable margin.
The ASX200 posted a net rally over the week, once the whole GameStop debacle ended. We might put such a lack of shorting activity down to it being the first week of the local results season, but so few are the reports in the first week this seems unrealistic.
I might be forced to suspect a possible problem with ASIC data, but there was some shuffling around of stocks in each percentage bracket, a couple of moves of more than one percentage point in the 10%-plus bracket, and EML Payments ((EML)) did slip a bracket, to 5.8% from 6.5%.
Just as well for someone. The company reported yesterday and shot the lights out, rallying 16%.
Otherwise, we note Webjet ((WEB)) shorts fell to 12.3% from 13.3% as vaccination rollouts offer some hope for a reopening of the border one day, while Northern Star Resources’ ((NST)) shorts fell to 10.3% from 11.6%.
I have been suggesting all along, in defiance of other theories, that the large short position in Northern Star represented a play on the merger with Saracen Minerals, implying Northern Star was the overvalued partner. Since the merger was completed this week, Northern Star shares have fallen over -7%.
Stand by for a short position reduction in next week’s Report.
No Movers & Shakers this week.
Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:
10%+
WEB 12.3
TGR 12.1
NST 10.3
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE