FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 18-02-2021

Australia | 5:00 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ADI)) - APN Industria REIT
- ((AHY)) - Asaleo Care
- ((BAP)) - Bapcor
- ((CAR)) - Carsales
- ((CWP)) - Cedar Woods Properties
- ((CHC)) - Charter Hall
- ((COL)) - Coles Group
- ((CTD)) - Corporate Travel
- ((DMP)) - Domino's Pizza
- ((EBO)) - EBOS Group
- ((EML)) - EML Payments
- ((EVN)) - Evolution Mining
- ((FBU)) - Fletcher Building
- ((HDN)) - Homeco Daily Needs REIT
- ((MCP)) - Mcpherson's
- ((MOE)) - Moelis Australia
- ((NWL)) - Netwealth Group
- ((PSQ)) - Pacific Smiles Group
- ((PGH)) - Pact Group
- ((PME)) - Pro Medicus
- ((RDY)) - Readytech Holdings
- ((RDC)) - Redcape Hotel
- ((RIO)) - Rio Tinto
- ((SBM)) - St Barbara
- ((SUL)) - Super Retail
- ((TAH)) - Tabcorp Holdings
- ((TRS)) - The Reject Shop
- ((TWE)) - Treasury Wine Estates
- ((VCX)) - Vicinity Centres
- ((WHC)) - Whitehaven Coal
