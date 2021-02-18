FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 18-02-2021

Australia | 5:00 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ADI)) - APN Industria REIT
  • ((AHY)) - Asaleo Care
  • ((BAP)) - Bapcor
  • ((CAR)) - Carsales
  • ((CWP)) - Cedar Woods Properties
  • ((CHC)) - Charter Hall
  • ((COL)) - Coles Group
  • ((CTD)) - Corporate Travel
  • ((DMP)) - Domino's Pizza
  • ((EBO)) - EBOS Group
  • ((EML)) - EML Payments
  • ((EVN)) - Evolution Mining
  • ((FBU)) - Fletcher Building
  • ((HDN)) - Homeco Daily Needs REIT
  • ((MCP)) - Mcpherson's
  • ((MOE)) - Moelis Australia
  • ((NWL)) - Netwealth Group
  • ((PSQ)) - Pacific Smiles Group
  • ((PGH)) - Pact Group
  • ((PME)) - Pro Medicus
  • ((RDY)) - Readytech Holdings
  • ((RDC)) - Redcape Hotel
  • ((RIO)) - Rio Tinto
  • ((SBM)) - St Barbara
  • ((SUL)) - Super Retail
  • ((TAH)) - Tabcorp Holdings
  • ((TRS)) - The Reject Shop
  • ((TWE)) - Treasury Wine Estates
  • ((VCX)) - Vicinity Centres
  • ((WHC)) - Whitehaven Coal

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 18-02-2021

