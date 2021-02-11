Rudi’s View: February Feeding Market Optimism

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

February Is Feeding Market Optimism



As the February reporting season in Australia is slowly warming up, investors are anticipating stronger-than-expected profit results, leading to increased market forecasts, opening the gates to higher valuations and less downside risk.



At face value, they do have a few strong indicators on their side, including:



-quarterly corporate results in the US where circa 80% of all companies reporting to date have managed to beat market forecasts;

-historic precedents, including 2009, showing analysts are too conservative when the big economic turnaround arrives;

-Australian corporate results post-August last year (Sep-Dec) saw 49% beating expectations versus a long-term average of circa 33% (*)



Other factors to consider include ongoing policy support from major central banks and governments, including a fresh stimulus package from the Biden administration in the US; further progress in rolling out vaccinations; and robust consumer spending as many households are left with spare cash and limited avenues for spending.



These are all positives and probably explain why equity markets have seldom paused to take a breather over the past four months. Earnings forecasts are on the rise and companies are expected to not only justify those increases, but add more reasons for further upward adjustments.

REA Shows The Way



The case for ongoing optimism was once again highlighted by local leading property portal REA Group ((REA)) on Friday. While the company's financial result has triggered further upgrades to analysts' forecasts, and to valuations and price targets, everyone can see from Stock Analysis the share price had already well and truly anticipated this would be the case.



This, however, has not stopped REA shares to continue rising post Friday's release. Today, as I am writing these sentences, the shares are up a further 3.5% highlighting the one question that has at least part of the investment community nervous: are markets not expressing too much optimism and at what point will the music stop playing?



For the time being, such secondary considerations are being dismissed and it is very likely that ongoing positive corporate results and updates will continue to feed in ongoing market optimism.



As the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor shows, of the 15 local companies that have reported in February thus far, only two have missed expectations and 10 did better for a 66.7% "beat" thus far. It's not quite the 80% achieved in the US, but then nobody outside the US knows how to work financial markets as well as do American CEOs.



The bottom line here is that market optimism feeds off positive input, and investors are currently presented with a large and varied smorgasbord of positive inputs.