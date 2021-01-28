The Short Report – 28 Jan 2021

Weekly Reports | 12:56 PM

Summary:

Month ending January 21, 2021.

Welcome to the first Short Report of 2021. As the Short Report has been taking a short holiday, this first report for the year highlights short position movements over the full month of its hiatus. As of next week, the Report will return to its usual weekly update cycle.

The trend in the short side of the Australian market as 2020 came to a close was one of steadily reducing short interest, in line with a steadily recovering stock market. It is notable this trend did not change over the summer break, despite the madness currently going on in the US.

The Wall Street short squeeze is a US issue, not an Australian one. But as I write, of course, the local market is tanking.

Given the longer timeframe, there have been several short position movements of one percentage point or more in the interim, but no new individual stock developments we didn’t know about before Christmas.

Salmon and prawn farmer Tassal Group ((TGR)) shorts have risen to 12.2% from 9.8%. My suggestion last year was this is due to fear of Chinese export bans extending beyond lobsters.

Biotech Mesoblast ((MSB)) shorts have risen to 10.3% from 8.0%. Late last year the company was denied FDA approval on its flagship drug, sending the company back into trials.

Network services provider Service Stream ((SSM)) shorts have risen to 7.3% from 5.8%. The company had been expected to win NBN contracts for all of Australia, but was passed over for NSW and Victoria.

Gold miners Northern Star Resources ((NST)) and Resolute Mining ((RSG)) have appeared in the table at 6.8% each, from below 5% prior. Resolute provided a disappointing production report last week, but the opposite was true for Northern Star.

We might conclude, therefore, that shorters are playing the company’s upcoming merger with Saracen Minerals ((SAR)).

On the other side of the ledger, nickel miner Western Areas ((WSA)) shorts have fallen to 7.0% from 10.8%. The miner suffered seismic issues in the September quarter. While yet to update on the December quarter, Western Areas has since enjoyed a substantial jump in the nickel price, which has likely sent the shorters scurrying.

A bleak northern winter has sent thermal coal prices rising, benefitting Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)), which last week posted a strong production report. Shorts have fallen from 6.1% to below 5%.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

WEB 14.5

TGR 12.2

MSB 10.3