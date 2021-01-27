Nickel Mines’ Bumper Quarter Well Received

Australia | 12:18 PM

Nickel Mines Ltd posted record earnings in the December quarter and beat all broker forecasts, with coming expansion suggesting further upside.

-Nickel Mines reported record NPI production

-Increased stake in Angel Nickel

-Change to pricing structure

By Greg Peel

Nickel Mines Ltd ((NIC)) has an 80% interest in two rotary kiln electric furnace (RKEF) projects in the Morowali Industrial Park in Indonesia. Chinese steel company Tsingshan holds the other 20%.

The two projects, Hengjaya and Ranger, together produced a record 11.5kt of nickel in the December quarter, up 8% on the September quarter and 5% year on year. Both production, and realised nickel prices, exceeded broker forecasts by varying degrees.

While costs also increased in the quarter, these include seasonal charges that are annual “one-offs”, in that they will only occur in the December quarters ahead but not every quarter. Bell Potter notes the 2020 charges represented a downward trend from 2019 charges.

The cost impact becomes rather immaterial nonetheless, when one considers Nickel Mines’ margin expanded to 46% in the December quarter from 36% in September thanks to a 22% rise in the period in nickel and nickel pig iron prices. Yet December’s was not only a story of prices but of operational outperformance, with the projects running more than 30% above nameplate capacity.

The miner posted another quarterly record in the form of free cash flow, which Credit Suisse suggests represents a 9.3% yield. Some of this has been drawn away for working capital, and some used to pay down debt on the Ranger RKEF, but the company has also raised US$275m in fresh capital, with a view to production expansion.

Heavenly

In November last, Nickel Mines acquired 70% of the Angel Nickel project now under development in another Indonesian industrial park, boasting four RKEFs alongside the park’s captive power station. Last week the company announced it will lift its Angel stake to 80%, and has since made a down-payment.

Macquarie expects full payment to be made by June this year and with the inclusion of Angel, expects the miner’s nickel production to more than double to around 65ktpa within three years. Credit Suisse suggests Angel Nickel should become a structurally low cost, highly cash generative asset.