Rudi’s View: Why Are Equities Rallying?

Why Are Equities Rallying?

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Despite the 45th president of the United States’ claim that if he were voted out of office, the share market would tank savagely, equities the world around are having a jolly good time in November.

Of course, it’s far too easy to draw solely a direct connection with the outcome of the US elections; that isn’t the full story by a long shot.

As predictions prior to November 3 had tightened around a likely win for challengers Biden & Harris, some institutional funds had positioned for a renewed boost for the so-called reflation trade, whereby trillions of stimulus enacted by Democrats in power would improve operational conditions and the outlook for share market laggards including oil & gas stocks, financials and other cyclicals.

That scenario hasn’t gone 100% missing, but it is now linked to a successful vaccine-development, which remains a genuine possibility, but it remains uncertain.

****

Other investors had elected to take some cash out of the market, and that cash is now rapidly re-entering, which easily explains the strong gains witnessed for US equities last week, as well as in Australia.

That sudden switch in momentum has been backed up by the US bond market which saw yields initially creeping higher on anticipation of trillions of dollars in Democrat stimulus-spending, but the yield on US treasuries has once again retreated since, which has been taken as a signal that it’s safe again to buy into US technology stocks.

In simple terms: rising bond yields weigh on valuations for longer dated assets and capital-light business models, meaning for today’s technology stocks, falling yields provide for an extra boost to those valuations.

Such moves are usually replicated on the Australian bourse, but because large techs like Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and the like nowadays represent some 40% of the S&P500, the gains for the Australian share market have once again been but a shadow of those seen in the USA.

****

Another supportive factor has come from the RBA with governor Phillip Lowe & Co joining all major central banks overseas with enlarging the balance sheet in order to provide excess liquidity to the Australian economy and pin local bond yields down close to zero yield territory.

In light of the multi-trillion bond buying programs enacted by central banks in Japan, Europe, Canada, the UK and the USA, it seems a bit far-fetched to adhere a lot of influence to the additional $100bn program the RBA announced this month.

But a recent analysis by Macquarie suggests when looked into what the RBA is planning to do on a relative basis, the RBA is catching up quickly on the Federal Reserve in the USA.

On a relative basis, argues Macquarie, the RBA buying in $5bn in Australian bonds each week is far more powerful for the much smaller economy that is Australia’s than the Federal Reserve spending US21bn per week in support of US credit and bond markets.

Assuming all of the RBA’s programs and intentions are fully exercised, its balance sheet is projected to rise to circa 25% of local GDP compared with the Fed at circa 34% of America’s GDP.

On Macquarie’s analysis, the sectors with the strongest positive links to central bank Quantitative Easing (QE) programs are real estate, technology and communications, with the added observation most industrial sectors are beneficiaries.

In 2020 the correlation with consumer staples hasn’t been great, but Macquarie suggests this is due to investors treating the likes of Woolworths and Coles as covid-safe havens this year, which means those stocks did not de-rate during the sell-off in February-March.

The twist in this story is that Macquarie suspects the key beneficiaries from the next $100bn in RBA QE might be financials, i.e. banks and insurers.

That latter view will be negated if the RBA starts targeting longer-term bond yields, or decides to move into negative yield-territory.

In the absence of these two scenarios, Macquarie sees yields on longer-dated bonds move higher over the next six months, which also provides support for those still hopeful the reflation trade, otherwise known as ‘value’ investing, can still make a come-back in 2021, and/or beyond.

(Even without a vaccine).

****

It goes without saying, every time global equities embark on the next upswing there is always an element of short-covering involved. Plus, it is but logical that rising share prices carried by numerous fundamental underpinnings equally translate into supportive reading on technical analysis price charts and momentum indicators.

There is one other factor that hasn’t attracted much coverage just yet: expectations for more mergers and acquisitions announcements are rising.

Debt remains cheap and the worst of the pandemic impact is probably behind us. Analysts suspect more and more businesses will be looking for growth.

In many cases, the easiest way to achieve it, might just be through buying a cheaper priced target.

Note market speculation surrounding Tabcorp Holdings ((TAH)), while companies including Link Administration ((LNK)) and AMP ((AMP)) have received unsolicited approaches.

