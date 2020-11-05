Rudi’s View: A New Era For FNArena

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 10:00 AM

In this week’s Weekly Insights:

-A New Era For FNArena

-Snippet 1: It’s A Pause, Not A Break

-Snippet 2: Contain Your Expectations

-Snippet 3: Santa Not Coming Out This Year?

-Snippet 4: Banks Increasingly Back In Focus

-Snippet 5: M&A Is Back!

-Snippet 6: No Enthusiasm From Citi For Equities

-Conviction Calls

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck

A New Era For FNArena

October 2020 marks an important pivot in the 18-year-old history of FNArena; we have changed the business model in that we are sharing more information and data with external visitors.

Paying subscribers won’t miss out because we are upgrading the service as a whole, and by “upgrading” I am referring to serious expansion of available data and market insights.

The month past has already seen the website adding major ASX indices and constituents, plus a series of incremental changes that might not have been spotted by many just yet.

More is in the pipeline. Much more. On my prediction, come early next year many among you will be thinking I now have access to a much broader, and better, service.

In the meantime, we’ll continue adding new features and additions in the continuous, staged roll-out of our expansion plans.

Some of the new additions are already there to be enjoyed, whether you are a paying subscriber or not (you will still notice the difference if you are paying).

Anyone looking for information on Australia’s top share market indices, whether that is the ASX20, the All-Ordinaries or any index in between, might as well consider the FNArena website their go-to destination from now onwards.

The easiest way to access these indices is through the new footer near the bottom of the website (scroll down until the very end):

We’ve also built a second route via the drop-down menu near the top of the website, starting from ANALYSIS & DATA:

No more double-guessing who’s in what index and who is not.

We have also opened up FNArena Windows, essentially our own methodology for grouping ASX-listed companies together in peer-comparable sectors and subsectors.

The addition and expansion of both services has already led to more data and info becoming available through Stock Analysis.

And yet, we are still in the early stage of expansion. The coming weeks shall see more companies, more information, and more data being added.

If you haven’t already checked out these new additions, I’d like to invite you to try them out, and explore. Keep in mind: there’s a lot more in the pipeline waiting to become public.

By early next year we anticipate we’ll be a lot further in this expansion process, but nothing should stop you from exploring and enjoying what has already been added.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions or provide constructive feedback: info@fnarena.com

Watch this space because these are truly exciting times. FNArena is growing into the next phase and we all stand to benefit from it.

Snippet 1: It’s A Pause, Not A Break

The team of global quant and derivatives strategists at JP Morgan have repeated their ongoing positive stance on US and global equities post this week’s US elections.

What might surprise a few readers is not only does the team view general hesitance ahead of November 3rd as nothing but a pause, with the equity bull market expected to resume in a while, but the projection is for 50% more upside “over the medium to longer term”.

That forecast, explains their latest strategy update, is “based on our most holistic metric of equity positioning metrics, which links the equity upside to debt and liquidity creation”.

I think, if I am reading that last part correctly, it means something along the lines of times will remain tough, and thus accommodative policy settings are here to remain for much longer, which translates into ongoing (strong) upside for equities.

No surprises here; the advice to investors is to treat any correction in the short term as a buying opportunity.