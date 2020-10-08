Rudi’s View: Market Momentum Switch, A Messy Affair

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 10:00 AM

In this week’s Weekly Insights:

-Market Momentum Switch: A Messy Affair

-Conviction Calls

-Dividend Traps & Opportunities

The Economic Recovery, A Messy Affair

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Under more “normal” circumstances, we’d all be talking about the economic recovery by now, with follow-on consequences for government policies, central bank focus and a decisive switch in momentum for specific segments of the share market.

But these are not, by anyone’s standards, “normal” times.

Irrespectively, if we observe price action for global equities over the past six or seven weeks, combined with forecasts and market commentaries from experts and global strategists, there is unmistakably a preference building for cyclicals and cheaply priced laggards in search of the next engine for outperformance and outsized returns.

The face value reasoning behind this anticipated switch in market momentum is built on two pillars:

-Pandemic “winners” and new era technology have become a crowded trade (everyone is in on it)

-The ‘value’ part of the share market is too cheaply priced, in particular on a relative comparison

So, what will shift momentum out of winners and into the laggards?

****

A recent market report by Macquarie emphasised that, when economies recover from the depths of an economic recession, it is always the turn for cyclicals to shine, because of their leverage to improving economic dynamics, and the return of “growth”.

For anyone who understands how investing works, and how financial markets operate in relationship to the real world out there, such a summary contains nil surprise.

One of the attractions of cyclicals and more vulnerable business models is that, by the time the economy starts picking up, their share prices have been clobbered to pulp in response to the preceding fall-of-a-cliff downturn.

The combination of extremely cheap share prices with improving prospects for growth is an enormously powerful, and attractive, proposition for investors looking over the horizon.

Most deep and gut-wrenching bear markets occur in combination with an economic recession; hence every recovery out of those bear markets has been led by banks, miners, energy companies and small caps.

But what caught my attention in Macquarie’s report was the -apparent- requirement to underpin the case that the above straightforward order of events still applies.

Analysts at Macquarie had gone back in time and isolated four major economic recessions. And every time the pattern coming out of each of these four recessions has been similar, they emphasised; no exception.

Why, I wonder, why is it that Macquarie’s analysis of past patterns post economic recessions needs to be supported with extra-details and emphasis?

Is it because today’s investors do not understand the correlation between economic recessions and how the subsequent recoveries benefit different types of companies than the ones who outperform when confronting the recession head-on?

Or is it because investors have so much fallen in love with highly valued, outperforming, modern era technology companies, they simply cannot focus on anything else but those beloved ones?

Or is it maybe because there remains a healthy dose of market scepticism about the exact shape (speed) of the economic recovery that as yet hasn’t announced itself yet, other than the initial bounce from the absolute bottom?

It’s probably a combination of all of the above.