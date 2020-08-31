FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 31-08-2020

Australia | Aug 31 2020
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ALG)) - Ardent Leisure
- ((AMS)) - Atomos
- ((AFG)) - Australian Finance
- ((ASG)) - Autosports Group
- ((BLD)) - Boral
- ((CWP)) - Cedar Woods Properties
- ((CGC)) - Costa Group
- ((GNX)) - Genex Power
- ((HSN)) - Hansen Technologies
- ((HVN)) - Harvey Norman Holdings
- ((ICQ)) - iCar Asia
- ((LVH)) - Livehire
- ((MDC)) - Medlab Clinical
- ((MX1)) - Micro-X
- ((MTO)) - Motorcycle Holdings
- ((NTD)) - National Tyre & Wheel
- ((NXT)) - NextDC
- ((ORE)) - Orocobre
- ((PAR)) - Paradigm Biopharmaceutical
- ((PLS)) - Pilbara Minerals
- ((PBH)) - Pointsbet Holdings
- ((PRT)) - Prime Media
- ((RSG)) - Resolute Mining
- ((SHJ)) - Shine Justice
- ((VRL)) - Village Roadshow
