The Monday Report – 24 August 2020

Daily Market Reports | Aug 24 2020

By Greg Peel

Spending Spree

The futures had suggested up 10 points on Friday morning but instead the ASX200 jumped 46 points in the first ten minutes. Given any strength on Wall Street had been all about FAAMG and little else, such an open seemed curious.

The market agreed, and by lunchtime the index was down -16 points as earnings results flowed. A late push led to a slightly positive close.

Aside from the day’s result reports, Friday was notable for a lot of squaring up against prior earnings result responses on the one hand, and “kicking on” on the other. Often initial jubilation/shock is tempered by broker analysis of a result the following day, which is not always prima facie what it seems.

Reversals from prior earnings responses included Webjet ((WEB)), up 11.8%, Nearmap ((NEA)), up 10.2% (both these stocks are heavily shorted), Santos ((STO)), up 3.6%, Qantas ((QAN)), up 3.7%, OZ Minerals ((OZL)), down -4.6%, IDP Education (IEL)), down -3.9% and Netwealth ((NWL)), down -3.6%.

Kicker on-ers included Star Entertainment ((SGR)), up 7.1%, Charter Hall Group ((CHC)), up 2.4%.

For Webjet, and stable mate Flight Centre ((FLT)) which rose 7.1%, and Star Entertainment, it appears the going downward trend in the Victorian case-count, along with single digits in NSW, have provided hope for some light at the end of the tunnel. We won’t mention Fortress Queensland.

Other influence on the day were preliminary July retail sales data showing a 3.3% increase, up from June’s 2.7% and well ahead of 0.5% forecasts. This news had retail landlords Vicinity Centres ((VCX)) and UR Westfield ((URW)) up 6.0% and 5.7%.

And what did we buy? Electronic goods (+37%) and household goods (+30%). Break the latter down further and you get furniture (+32%), homewares (+13%) and hardware (+17%).

It would be great news if we thought it could last. Aside from Victoria bucking the national trend (total sales down -2.0%), these numbers pre-date Melbourne stage 4 and the JobKeeper wind-back. And just how many tablets and sofas can we keep buying?