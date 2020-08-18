FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 18-08-2020

Australia | 12:12 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AQG)) - Alacer Gold
  • ((ALU)) - Altium
  • ((BPT)) - Beach Energy
  • ((BEN)) - Bendigo And Adelaide Bank
  • ((BSL)) - Bluescope Steel
  • ((GWA)) - GWA Group
  • ((IMD)) - Imdex
  • ((JBH)) - JB Hi-Fi
  • ((KGN)) - Kogan.Com
  • ((LLC)) - Lendlease
  • ((LYC)) - Lynas Corp
  • ((MAI)) - Mainstream Group Holdings
  • ((SYD)) - Sydney Airport
  • ((VEA)) - Viva Energy Group

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

