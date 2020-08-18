FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 18-08-2020

Australia | 12:12 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((AQG)) - Alacer Gold
- ((ALU)) - Altium
- ((BPT)) - Beach Energy
- ((BEN)) - Bendigo And Adelaide Bank
- ((BSL)) - Bluescope Steel
- ((GWA)) - GWA Group
- ((IMD)) - Imdex
- ((JBH)) - JB Hi-Fi
- ((KGN)) - Kogan.Com
- ((LLC)) - Lendlease
- ((LYC)) - Lynas Corp
- ((MAI)) - Mainstream Group Holdings
- ((SYD)) - Sydney Airport
- ((VEA)) - Viva Energy Group
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
