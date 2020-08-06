The Short Report – 06 Aug 2020

Weekly Reports | 2:29 PM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

Week ending July 30, 2020

Last week saw the ASX200 hit a peak at 6155 and once again chop its way back to 6000.

There are still very few stocks and very little movement towards the top of the table but a lot more noise at the bottom. Against the recent trend, the 5%-plus shorted count rose by five stocks last week.

The only stock to post a short position change of one percentage point or more was funeral director InvoCare ((IVC)), rising to 7.7% from 6.2%. While one might, not to put too fine a point to it, expect the company to be a beneficiary of recent times, the issue is one of permissible attendance at funerals.

Restrictions have been reapplied.

Otherwise, of the six new stocks to come in at the bottom of the table last week, with one exit, one was a newbie and another has not been seen for many moons. The rest have been popping in and out for a while.

Online sports betting company PointsBet Holdings ((PBH)) had a down-and-up run last week, culminating in a positive trading update. It has debuted at 5.5% shorted.

Engineering/construction company Downer EDI ((DOW)) posted a positive FY20 earnings update last week but also announced a capital raising, so it’s come in at 5.3%.

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

KLA 12.4

MYR 12.0



No changes



9.0-9.9



ING, WEB



No changes



8.0-8.9%

ORE, Z1P



In: Z1P Out: CUV

7.0-7.9%

NEA, CUV, IVC, BOQ, GXY, FLT

IN: CUV, IVC, FLT Out: Z1P

6.0-6.9%

FNP, MTS, FXL, CTD, SGM, PGH, ALG

Out: FLT, IVC, JBH, PPT

5.0-5.9%

BIN, JBH, SUL, CLH, IFL, PLS, PBH, PPT, DOW, LYC, SEK, PNV, AMA, LOV, BUB, BEN, MSB

In: JBH, PPT, PBH, DOW, LYC, AMA, LOV, BEN

Out: SXL