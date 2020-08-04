Harvey Norman: On The Move

Technicals | 10:25 AM

By Michael Gable

The last few trading sessions in the US have been fairly positive and we believe that the S&P 500 Index is set to retest its peak from February. Domestically, the focus is on Victoria and while this current reporting season is being feared by many, it may actually provide a sense of relief and direction to break the negative mood that is out there at the moment. That, combined with the S&P 500 Index getting on with it, may be the catalyst to get our market moving again. There is little to do in a sideways market, but we need to be ready for when that changes and although we are not trending higher yet, we continue to see more evidence each week that the next move will likely be to the upside.

In today's report we have looked at Harvey Norman ((HVN)).

Like most stocks, HVN looked vulnerable in mid-June, but it has managed to hold in at these levels instead. After trading sideways for the last several weeks, it finally showed its hand on Friday by popping above the recent trading range. The next test for HVN is $3.80. A close above that would make us confident of higher levels again.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities

Fairmont Equities is a share advisory firm assisting Private Clients with the professional management of their share portfolio.

