The Short Report – 09 Jul 2020

Jul 09 2020

Summary:

Week ending July 2, 2020

Last week saw the ASX200 track a choppy road higher, following Wall Street, before the lockdowns in Melbourne and state border closures began to bite.

The total number of stocks shorted by 5% or more continues to diminish, falling by another four last week, with most of the table weighted to the 5-7% shorted range. As is evidenced by the amount of green below, the average percentage of short position also continues to fall.

The only stock to see a change of one percentage point or more last week was Southern Cross Media ((SXL)), down to 6.8% from 8.5%.

After falling sharply in March, Southern Cross has done little more than drift lower ever since, albeit net of some volatile sessions. The company relies greatly on radio advertising, with sport being a major ad drawcard. Sport is back, in some fashion, but the situation remains fluid.

It appears shorters were cashing in last week.

We also saw positions dropping for Flight Centre ((FLT)) and Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)) which again suggests cashing in, given interstate air travel is shutting down once more.

On the flipside, a shut-down Melbourne means tools down in the construction industry, hence we see Bingo Industries ((BIN)) has returned to the table.

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
MYR   12.4
WEB   10.5

