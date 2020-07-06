Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 03-07-20

Weekly Reports | Jul 06 2020

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday June 29 to Friday July 3, 2020

Total Upgrades: 10

Total Downgrades: 21

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 49.53%; Hold 40.14%; Sell 10.32%

To gauge the mood among stockbroking analysts, look no further than last week’s upgrades and downgrades for individual ASX-listed stocks.

For the week ending Friday, 3th July 2020, FNArena registered ten upgrades in ratings and 21 downgrades, of which twelve moved to a fresh Sell.

Among those receiving fresh Sell ratings are gold miners, small cap mining stocks, plus Suncorp, BlueScope Steel, and financial platform operator Netwealth.

All but two of the week’s upgrades moved to Buy.

Analysts have been rather busy updating forecasts and valuations/price targets, which has led to a busy-looking set of tables for the week’s largest increases and decreases.

Enjoying the biggest increases to price targets for the week are Eclipx Group, Sigma Healthcare, and NextDC.

On the negative side, health food company in serious trouble Freedom Foods Group leads the table for reductions to price targets, with yet more restructuring Suncorp a distant second.

19 of the 20 stocks ranked for changes to earnings estimates (10 up, 10 down) saw changes in double-digit percentage, with Brickworks the sole exception with a -7.73% cut to forecasts.

Equally telling, only two of the seven stockbrokerages monitored daily is still carrying more Buy ratings than Neutral/Hold; Citi and Morgans.

Total Buy ratings for those seven brokers remains stubbornly high at 49.53% of total ratings, versus 40.14% on Neutral/Hold, and 10.31% in Sell ratings.

Upgrade

3P LEARNING LIMITED ((3PL)) Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 1/0/0

3P Learning has secured a contract worth US$10m with a Middle Eastern National Ministry of Education to provide Mathletics licenses and services for twelve months.

Morgan Stanley points out this will be a material addition to the company’s revenue and highlights the possibility of extending the tenure of the contract.

The broker reduces its estimates for FY20 on account of higher costs and lower sales growth. While earnings for FY21 are lifted as a result of this contract, FY22 estimates are mostly left intact.

Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Overweight from Equal-weight with the target price increased to $1.10 from $0.86. Industry view: In-line.

EBOS GROUP LIMITED ((EBO)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 3/1/0

Citi believes Australian Pharmaceutical Industries is most likely to benefit from the new Community Pharmacy Agreement (CPA).

The new agreement will be in place for five years and is effective from July 1.

Citi considers EBOS, with the largest exposure to the hospital market, is likely to be most negatively affected relative to peers by the new floor-ceiling price.

Rating is upgraded to Buy from Neutral as the valuation is rolled forward. Target is raised to $24.50 from $23.50.

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED ((IAG)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 4/3/0

General insurer share prices have underperformed, UBS observes, with average 2020 price declines of -30% in the year to date.

The broker attributes this to de-risked investment exposures, lower running yields and an overhang of claims risk.

Rating is upgraded to Buy from Neutral and the target is reduced to $6.45 from $6.55.

JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED ((JIN)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/0/0

The extension of Jumbo Interactive's reseller deal with Tabcorp ((TAH)) through to 2030 is a case of short term pain for long term gain, Morgans suggests.

It will cost Jumbo -$15m up front and a service fee that ramps up to 4.6% in 2024. It's costly, the broker admits, but should provide the market with comfort over the relationship.

Strong ticket sales have otherwise led Jumbo to reiterate FY20 guidance. Morgans upgrades to Add from Hold. Target rises to $11.58 from $9.62.

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED ((MFG)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 1/5/1

Credit Suisse upgrades FY20 estimates due to higher performance fees and investment income from distributions. Retail flows are tracking better than the broker expected.

While valuation appeal is limited, Credit Suisse cannot find a negative catalyst on the horizon and upgrades to Neutral from Underperform. Target is raised to $55 from $47.

There is potential upside from an announcement on a partnership with Blackwattle, which could be a step into managing unlisted assets and add 10-15% to earnings over the next five years.

SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED ((SIG)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 1/2/0

Citi believes Australian Pharmaceutical Industries is most likely to benefit from the new Community Pharmacy Agreement (CPA).

The new agreement will be in place for five years and is effective from July 1.

Citi upgrades to Buy from Neutral. Target is raised to $0.75 from $0.70.

Sigma has some exposure to the hospital market but the impact of the distribution fee ceiling on the group should be negligible.