Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 05-06-20

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday June 1 to Friday June 5, 2020

Total Upgrades: 14

Total Downgrades: 16

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 49.75%; Hold 41.32%; Sell 8.93%

The most surprising observation for the first week of June is probably the fact that stockbroking analysts continue to issue nearly as many upgrades as downgrades for individual ASX-listed companies.

Clearly, while the market keeps running as hard as investors legs can carry the general optimism, analysts still see plenty of laggards and cheap left-behind stocks that deserve a better rating, and thus a higher share price.

The week ending on Friday, 6th June 2020 saw 14 upgrades and 16 downgrades on FNArenas counting with 13 of those 14 ratings moving to a Buy.

GWA Group received the sole upgrade that did not move beyond Neutral/Hold.

Among the 16 downgrades, five sank to a fresh Sell with the ASX itself one of the receivers. Other fresh Sell ratings were targeted at Lovisa Holdings, Northern Star, and Nufarm (2x).

This small selection summarises the downgrades perfectly. All about high valuation, gold producers and disappointing share market updates.

On the positive side of the ledger, the story centres around share market laggards that were largely ignored up until last week, led by mining stocks, retail landlords, and banks.

Both Westpac and National Australia Bank were upgraded to Buy last week.

The table for the weeks largest increases to price targets continues on the same theme, with exception of Afterpay. Santos leads the weeks ranking, followed by Super Retail Group, Arena REIT, and Afterpay.

Somewhat in contrast to the positive sentiment that has gripped financial markets, the negative side is still showing larger reductions to valuations and price targets. The weeks largest casualty is Freedom Foods Group (disappointing market update), followed by OceanaGold, Vicinity Centres, and Incitec Pivot.

The good news is only five of the weeks reductions are worth paying attention to. The underlying tide really has changed from March to May.

The changing dynamic for valuations has not yet translated to earnings forecasts, where the bias remains very much to the downside.

The general picture is exactly the opposite with Austal, Super Retail Group, Iress, and Star Entertainment Group the only worth mentioning as far as positive revisions are concerned.

But when it comes to reducing forecasts, there is still plenty to pay attention to with perennial disappointer Nufarm leading the weeks table for negative revisions, followed by Freedom Foods Group, oOh!media, Viva Energy Group, Santos, WiseTech Global, and Vocus Group.

All companies mentioned suffered downgrades to their profit outlook in double-digit percentage. But thats no longer the message investors pay attention to.

Upgrade

ARENA REIT ((ARF)) Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 2/1/0

Arena REIT is raising $60m via a placement in order to fund growth opportunities over the next 18 months. Despite the pandemic, the company has confirmed FY20 distribution guidance of 13.9-14.0c.

Gearing will decline to less than 18% post the capital raising, which Morgan Stanley assesses will provide plenty of room to fund the expenditure required in the pipeline over the next 18 months and also provide potential for acquisitions.

Rating is upgraded to Overweight from Equal-weight and the target is raised to $2.68 from $2.40. Industry view is In-Line.

ALUMINA LIMITED ((AWC)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 3/2/1

The market in 2020 has experienced reduced demand because of lockdowns associated with the pandemic, amidst limited supply cuts. As restrictions are lifted, prices are expected to lift.

UBS envisages a surplus in the aluminium market in 2020 but a balanced alumina market. While alumina prices are now 10% above the mid April lows, rising input costs are likely to further steepen the cost curve.

The broker assesses Alumina Ltd is poised to benefit from this through margin expansion. Rating is upgraded to Buy from Neutral and the target raised to $2.10 from $1.50.

BINGO INDUSTRIES LIMITED ((BIN)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 3/2/0

Citi lowers FY20 forecasts by around -8% to reflect weaker waste collections and post collections volumes. Volumes are expected to return to trend growth from the second half of FY21.

The broker still expects Bingo Industries can reach its long-run margin target of around 30%. The broker also suspects consensus estimates and expectations for a market share war are overdone.

Rating is upgraded to Buy/High Risk from Neutral/High Risk and the target lowered to $3.10 from $3.30.

COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ((CGC)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 3/1/1

Morgans assesses the outcome of the 2020 citrus crop is the main risk for the remainder of the year and will be the determinate of whether guidance is achieved.

The broker also believes Costa Group has done a good job of navigating pandemic-related challenges.

Amid signs the headwinds are moderating, Morgans upgrades to Add from Hold. Target is raised to $3.60 from $3.05.

GWA GROUP LIMITED ((GWA)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 0/4/0

Home improvement activity has been supported by changes to working arrangements during the pandemic. Credit Suisse believes GWA Group will be a beneficiary although growth has historically been more modest compared with hardware sales.

The broker likes the primary exposure to new housingand is less concerned about a decline in demand for interior projects as restrictions ease.

Rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform and the target is raised to $3.15 from $2.20.

JB HI-FI LIMITED ((JBH)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/5/0

Macquarie envisages potential for JB Hi-Fi to surprise to the upside at the FY20 results. Recent feedback has indicated strong demand for electronics and hardware continued throughout May.

The broker also notes discretionary expenditure has been propped up by the increased earnings of the JobSeeker population as well as indications that funds from early superannuation access went towards discretionary expenditure.

While the effects will wear off in September as the JobKeeper winds up, the pace at which the Australasian economies are reopening has underpinned a more positive view on the outlook.

Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target raised to $41.00 from $35.60.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED ((NAB)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 7/0/0

While the numerous pressures on banks have weighed over recent years and the stocks have consistently underperformed, UBS suggests the outlook may not be so bleak.

While the economy is not emerging from its problems as yet, the broker believes the market is likely to factor in a recovery in bank returns unless there is further deterioration.

National Australia Bank is upgraded to Buy from Neutral. In a good environment credit losses could fall back to mid-cycle levels by FY22and asset inflation may begin to normalise. A sector return of around 9% still appears possible, in the broker's view. Target is raised to $20.50 from $16.50.