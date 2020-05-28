The Short Report – 28 May 2020

May 28 2020

Summary:

Week ending May 21, 2020

Last week saw the ASX200 do nothing but rally, on the reopening theme. As I write the index has hit another ton from the open this morning, up more than a further 300 points from a week ago.

Is this exuberance getting a bit beyond itself? Let’s take Super Retail Group ((SUL)).

With retail businesses across auto parts, sports equipment and apparel, and boatin’, campin’, fishin’, Super Retail was always set to be one of the market’s hardest hit lockdown victims. But as I write, the stock is up 135% from its March low, taking it back to a late February price.

Lockdowns are now being lifted, but without any news recently on just how significant the earnings impact has been, is this a bit much? The shorters seem to think so. Shorts in Super Retail have been climbing steadily over this period and last week jumped another 1.1 percentage point to 10.3%, making it the third most shorted stock on the market.

Note that Myer ((MYR)) has similarly rallied 244% (albeit from all of 9c), but remains stubbornly the most shorted stock.

It was this week the beaten-down travel agents really took off, but last week Webjet ((WEB)) reappeared in the table from less than 5% shorted at 6.3%, and Flight Centre ((FLT)) at 5.4%.

In an unrelated development, being rising Ausso-Sino trade tensions, lithium miners Galaxy Resources ((GXY)) and Orocobre ((ORE)) still make up the small group of 10%-plus shorted stocks but both saw short positions drop last week, by -2.7 percentage points and -1.2pp respectively, as stock prices ticked up.

All other moves below are less than a percentage point.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
MYR   14.1
GXY   12.1
SUL    10.3
ORE    10.2

