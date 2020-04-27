Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 24-04-20

Weekly Reports | Apr 27 2020

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday April 20 to Friday April 24, 2020

Total Upgrades: 15

Total Downgrades: 17

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 49.45%; Hold 41.45%; Sell 9.09%

The Australian share market has taken a breather from the strong rally off the 4400 sell-off low point and stockbroking recommendations are finding an equilibrium between downgrades and upgrades for individual ASX-listed entities.



For the week ending Friday, 24th April 2020 FNArena registered 15 upgrades and 17 downgrades, confirming a slight bias towards downgrades is creeping into the market as stocks made up for previously lost ground.



Total Buy recommendations for the seven stockbrokers monitored daily now sits at 49.45%, with 41.45% in Neutral/Holds and the remaining 9.09% in Sell ratings.



Only one stock received two upgrades during the week, Australian Pharmaceutical Industries, of which only one shifted to Buy. On the other side of the ledger, only one stock was downgraded twice, Evolution Mining, of which only one descended to Sell.



Five upgrades didn't move beyond Neutral/Hold while only three of the downgrades shifted to a fresh Sell. Apart from Evolution Mining, fellow gold miner Northern Star and perennial disappointer G8 Education also received a fresh Sell rating.



Not surprising given the overall context, any upward adjustments to valuations and price targets remain few and far between. On the week's tally, only Evolution Mining is worth highlighting.



The flip side reveals a lot more damage has been inflicted on the likes of Graincorp (spin-off), Flight Centre (capital raising), Incitec Pivot, Carsales, and others.



There is decidedly more positive news about upward adjustments to profit forecasts with Galaxy Resources leading a full table also including Evolution Mining, a2 Milk, and Nearmap.



All of the above turns to grey when looked at the week's table for negative adjustments to earnings estimates. Here the realisation kicks in that in order to make it into the week's bottom top ten consensus forecasts had to fall by a minimum -25%.



Sydney Airport and Flight Centre took the biggest hits last week, followed by QBE Insurance, Cooper Energy, and others. The first recession in Australia since the early 1990s is having a devastating affect on corporate profit prospects, and it is very noticeable indeed.

Upgrade

AUSTRALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES ((API)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Credit Suisse and Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 1/1/1

First half operating earnings were slightly ahead of estimates. The company experienced increased demand for pharmaceuticals in March, as a result of both the pandemic and panic buying.

Credit Suisse assumes a material slowdown over the next 3-6 months. No guidance was provided for the second half. All Priceline stores remain open but sales have slowed in April because of social distancing.

Credit Suisse expects no dividend in the second half. Rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform and the target is reduced to $1.10 from $1.25.

First half results will were in line with indications by the company in late March. The result does not reflect any impact from the pandemic. In the light of an uncertain environment, Australian Pharmaceutical has suspended the dividend and provided no guidance for FY20.

The biggest variable for the second half is the removal of the lock-down, which Citi assumes will be June 1 2020. The broker reduces estimates for FY20-22 by -17-22%. Rating is upgraded to Buy from Neutral and the target is reduced to $1.15 from $1.40.

ALUMINA LIMITED ((AWC)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 3/3/0

The alumina market is weak, with the company effectively receiving no distributions in February and March. The June quarter will also be soft, although Credit Suisse notes the balance sheet is in good shape.

While the environment remains tough and there are probably opportunities to buy the stock at a cheaper price the broker's rating system triggers a move to Outperform from Neutral. Target is reduced to $1.80 from $2.40.

See also AWC downgrade.

CARSALES.COM LIMITED ((CAR)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 3/3/0

Most parts of Carsales' business have been impacted, Macquarie notes. The company moved early to waive advertising costs in April and this will extend to a -50% discount in May, with further discounts possible. The payment of the dividend in April has not dented a robust balance sheet nonetheless, which should see Carsales through, the broker believes.

To that end Macquarie upgrades to Outperform from Neutral, noting Carsales will remain a core and dominant platform as sales begin to recover over time. Target falls to $15.30 from $18.60.

CENTURIA OFFICE REIT ((COF)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 1/2/0

UBS expects the pandemic will affect Centuria Office less than the broader sector. While earnings guidance has been withdrawn the distribution guidance is maintained.

The broker upgrades to Buy from Neutral, assessing the reaction is overdone and given a -10% underperformance compared with the sector. Target is reduced to $2.50 from $3.02.

CSR LIMITED ((CSR)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 3/1/2

Macquarie assesses CSR has the strongest balance sheet in the sector while the valuation is attractive. Market conditions remain choppy, nevertheless, and housing market data is expected to get worse over coming months.

While the risks are elevated, the broker considers the valuation and balance sheet compensate and upgrades to Outperform from Neutral. Target is reduced to $4.10 from $4.80.

GPT GROUP ((GPT)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 3/2/1

UBS upgrades GPT to Buy from Neutral on valuation grounds. The broker expects the east coast office and logistics market should remain attractive to global investors.

The broker allows for short-term abatements for relevant tenants and has also revised longer-term assumptions. Funds management earnings are also revised down. Target is reduced to $4.70 from $6.35.

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED ((IAG)) Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 2/5/0

Morgan Stanley expects general insurers will be relatively resilient during the recession.

Insurance Australia's rating is upgraded to Overweight from Equal-weight.

The broker considers the stock presents compelling value and warrants a premium in the current environment as it is a defensive pure domestic insurer.

Target is reduced to $7.00 from $7.90. Industry view: In Line.