The Short Report – 23 Apr 2020

Week ending April 16, 2020

The recovery rally for the ASX200 continued to the end of last week before tipping over for a couple of days.

While there's a balance of red and green on the table below, the total number of stocks shorted 5%-plus percent continues to quietly reduce, as we note seven stocks saw shorts fall below 5% last week with four coming in.

Those moving into the table were Bubs Australia ((BUB)), which saw a March run on nappies, wipes etc, Lynas Corp ((LYC)), which had only slipped out the week before, and Pinnacle Investments ((PNV)), which joins money managing peers AMP ((AMP)), IOOF Holdings ((IFL)), Perpetual ((PPT)) and Challenger ((CGF)), all at different levels.

The other was Southern Cross Media ((SXL)).

Southern Cross is reliant on advertising, and to that end sport. The ups and downs and will they-won't they from the sporting codes lately has seen the shares tank in March, followed by a raising, followed by a bounce, followed by a swift drop back to the raising price, and, I note, another bounce today.

The NRL reckons it's back in May, the AFL is thinking about June, while rugby and soccer remain in complete upheaval.

Movements of one percentage point or more were posted last week by Myer ((MYR)), which for years sat in the 10%-plus shorted club and now is back with a rise to 11.4% from 9.7%, and Webjet ((WEB)), down to 6.2% from 9.2% after completing its capital raising.

We note peer Flight Centre ((FLT)), which also raised capital, saw its shorts initially fall on completion but is now back to 9.6% shorted.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

GXY 16.2

SDA 13.2

ORE 12.8

MYR 11.4

JBH 10.3

ING 10.0