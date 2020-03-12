Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Dear time-poor reader: As yet another Bear Market announces itself, what can we learn from past experiences?



Bear Market Lessons And Observations



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



According to the ruling narrative, the current bull market for global equities started in March 2009, is thus almost eleven years old and it looks like it might come to an end in similar fashion as the previous bull market that started in 2003 and finished with a spectacular fall of -50% (or more) between late 2007 and early March 2009.



That narrative, however, though popular and dominant, is based upon an extremely narrow and subjective assessment of what has occurred in global financial markets over the period.



On my analysis, which I think is more accurate and useful for investors, the current Bear Market is the fourth since the really big one in 2007-2009. The first conclusion therefore should not be that something extraordinary is happening in markets today.

Central bankers might be inclined to think they have managed the post-GFC period rather splendidly, but in reality economies and financial markets have become more vulnerable to regularly re-occurring shocks.



Back in 2011 Europe was on the brink of implosion, while four years later global trade kept sliding downwards, feeding market concerns China might be facing its day of reckoning. By late 2018 an over-confident Federal Reserve was seriously underestimating the impact of its policy reversal on the US economy.



In all three cases, eventually a solution was found and the downtrend in global risk appetite reversed, allowing equities to continue their uptrend towards new all-time highs. This principle applies to every Bear Market, big and small, investors have witnessed throughout their lifetime.



In the short term, fear and confusion feed into uncertainty, which usually triggers selling, which triggers more fear and uncertainty, and thus more selling. It's not easy to separate oneself from the psychological impact that a panicked run-for-the-hills, sell-everything reflex has, like the one we are experiencing on Monday.



The question on every investor's mind is: how long before we can resume business as usual? But that's not an easy question to answer. It entirely depends on how long the news flow will remain negative, whether central banks and governments can calm animal spirits and offer a reasonable way out of the present downtrend, but also whether the current economic slowdown might expose more weaknesses.



In the latter regard it is worth reminding investors the high yield corporate bond market in the US comprises of lower quality balance sheets in the mid-cap and small cap oil and gas sector. Now that OPEC and Russia have abandoned their joint production limit agreement, causing crude oil prices to collapse, with further downside seen by sector analysts, scenarios of mass-defaults on US corporate junk bonds are once again a real and tangible threat.



It is for this same reason the energy sector was the worst performing in early 2016 and it is back into that same position this time around. Santos ((STO)), in the Australian context, is not an iddly piddly micro-cap explorer/producer but on Monday its share price is trading down in excess of -25% on the day, taking total losses since mid-January close to -45%.



To add to the sector's misery, Oil Search ((OSH) shares lost -35% off their value. Karoon Energy ((KAR)) lost close to -47%. On. The. Day.



While commentators elsewhere are pointing out cheaper oil prices are beneficial to consumers of fossil fuel, and thus possibly part of the ultimate solution/recovery, the danger is that troubles inside the high yielding corporate debt market in the US flow on to much bigger problems for lenders and (lower quality) corporate credit in general, just like sub-prime mortgages and related derivatives did back in 2008.



In other words: while markets will remain eagle-eyed on statistics and further developments regarding covid-19 in China and elsewhere, this year's problems have already well-exceeded the question whether and when the world will be able to contain this new virus spreading.

The core question now is whether investors should prepare for a recession, whether such a recession might be short and mild, and whether this economic slowdown triggers deeper problems inside the global financial system.



One wise and experienced market commentator once pointed out that in the moment of extreme duress, our minds tend to focus on worst case scenarios, while such scenarios have a habit of not materialising.



That may well be true, and certainly the experiences with Bear Markets in 2011, 2015 and 2018 underlines such observation, it is also true that sometimes a bad situation can become a lot worse before a recovery announces itself.

That certainly was the case in 2007 when initial problems started accumulating throughout the year, but financial markets only started selling off in a violent manner from January 2008 onwards, and the continuous slide downwards would not stop until after the first week of March 2009.



(Admittedly, there also was a brief flash-crash in mid-2007).



Lessons To Remember



So are there any lessons investors can draw from the three previous Bear Markets?



Lesson number one appears to be that impatience now is every investor's worst enemy. The Bear Market that started in 2011 continued to pull share markets lower for seven consecutive months without respite. The chart below shows three downward pointing arrows for each Bear Market period, including the present downturn which represents the fourth on the far right.



The bars shown are monthly share indices performances which is a wonderful way to show the bigger trend without getting lost in day-to-day volatility. Of course, share prices went up as well as down throughout those seven months, but at the end of each successive month they traded at a lower level than at the beginning of each month.



Such is the nature of Bear Markets. By the time they end, impatient investors have long thrown in the towel.



Not quite sure whether the second Bear Market of 2015-early 2016 has a more optimistic story to tell. Judging from the chart below, it can be argued this particular Bear Market lasted for twelve months, during which only three months managed to generate a positive performance (bars in blue).



In 2018, the final four months of the calendar year pushed equity prices lower and lower, until the Federal Reserve got the message.







Equally important to remember is that every Bear Market has times of indiscriminate selling; days when nothing seems to be worth anything, and everything that is listed goes out with the bathwater. But Quality and defensive qualifications will rise to the surface. That even happened during the Bear Market of 2008-2009.



For investors it is not only important to decide how much of their portfolios goes into cash to weather out the short-term turmoil and continued uncertainty, it is equally of paramount importance portfolios are re-positioned for the new reality that earnings forecasts need to re-set lower, potentially a lot lower.



The key message here is that not every listed stock is equal - see Santos et al earlier. The cardinal mistake many investors make is believing that low quality, weak and vulnerable companies are good places to hide because their share prices are already much cheaper valued than popular Quality outperformers such as Woolworths ((WOW)), CSL ((CSL)) and ResMed ((RMD)).



It usually doesn't take long before this myth is burned and buried. Take Myer ((MYR)) for example. Its share price weakened from 65c to 35c between the release of FY19 financials in September last year and last week's interim report. After that interim report the share price has fallen to 27c, widening the losses for loyal shareholders since September from -46% to -58.5%.

This might be as opportune as any other time to remind investors of that old share market joke: what's a stock that has fallen by -90%?

That's a stock that first fell by -80%, and then halved in price.