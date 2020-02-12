FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 12-02-2020

Australia | Feb 12 2020
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((AVN)) - AVENTUS GROUP
- ((BPT)) - BEACH ENERGY
- ((CGF)) - CHALLENGER
- ((NST)) - NORTHERN STAR
- ((SUN)) - SUNCORP
- ((TCL)) - TRANSURBAN GROUP
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE