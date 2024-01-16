Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 16, 2024

Daily Market Reports | 10:04 AM

BGL BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $1.52

Canaccord Genuity rates ((BGL)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Investors should expect gold and gold equities to outperfom in 2024 is the explicit message from the latest sector update by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

The key driver behind this forecast is the prospect of Fed rate cuts later in the year. Historical precedents saw average increases of 40% in the 12 months following the first cut, report the analysts, with both gold and gold equities outperforming the ASX300 and S&P500 in each case.

Canaccord Genuity has lifted its long term gold price forecast in USD from 2027 by 8.4% to US$2,341/oz. In AUD, the long term forecast has increased to A$3,345/oz.

On the ASX, the broker's sector favourites are Resolute Mining, Westgold Resources, Predictive Discovery and De Grey Mining.

For Bellevue Gold, the Speculative Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $1.85 from $1.75.

This report was published on January 11, 2024.

Target price is $1.85 Current Price is $1.52 Difference: $0.325

If BGL meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BHP BHP GROUP LIMITED

Bulks - Overnight Price: $47.18

Goldman Sachs rates ((BHP)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs is positive on base metals in 2024 and in particular expects price upside for copper as well as aluminium and alumina.

The iron ore market should be balanced in 2024, according to the analysts, driven by outperforming Chinese steel production, restrained scrap-based electric arc furnace (EAF) output, and a disappointing iron ore supply performance from both Australia and Brazil.

The Buy rating is kept for BHP Group. It's felt the major opportunity is growing copper production in Chile at Escondida and Spence, and growing copper production and capturing synergies in South Australia between Olympic Dam and the previous OZ Minerals assets.

The broker's target rises to $50.5 from $49.90.

This report was published on January 10, 2024.

Target price is $50.50 Current Price is $47.18 Difference: $3.32

If BHP meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $46.25, suggesting downside of -2.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 226.42 cents and EPS of 400.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 399.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 226.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.8.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 181.13 cents and EPS of 410.57 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.84%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.49. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 432.9, implying annual growth of 8.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 254.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.9.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

BSL BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $22.67

Goldman Sachs rates ((BSL)) as Buy (1) -

Following a review of the Australia Metals and Mining sector, Goldman Sachs remains Buy-rated on BlueScope Steel.

Along with a compelling company valuation, the broker notes US steel prices are rebounding and East Asia steel prices are also recovering.

Goldman's 2024 forecasts are raised for Asian and US HRC prices as they continue to move higher into the first quarter of the new year.

The target price rises to $26.40 from $23.70.

This report was published on January 10, 2024.

Target price is $26.40 Current Price is $22.67 Difference: $3.73

If BSL meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $21.00, suggesting downside of -7.4%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 236.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.21%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.61. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 197.4, implying annual growth of -9.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 50.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.5.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 235.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.21%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.65. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 211.7, implying annual growth of 7.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 50.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CAI CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.22

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CAI)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

For Calidus Resources, the Speculative Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to 35 cents from 33 cents.

This report was published on January 11, 2024.

Target price is $0.35 Current Price is $0.22 Difference: $0.13

If CAI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 59% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources