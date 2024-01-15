ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-01-24

Daily Market Reports | Jan 15 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.495 11.57% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.051 -15.00% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 5.580 9.63% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.160 -10.08% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.320 7.26% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.155 -8.82% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.295 7.02% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 16.710 5.69% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.110 -8.33% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 8.350 4.90% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.440 4.76% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.500 -7.41% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 4.100 4.33% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 27.800 4.04% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.295 -6.16% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.270 3.85% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.590 -5.83% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.830 3.71% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.560 -4.81% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 59.880 3.49% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.390 -4.79% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 4.220 3.43% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.420 -4.70% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.420 2.44% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.525 -4.69% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 36.330 2.37% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 5.170 -4.44% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.630 2.36% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.660 -4.35% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.760 2.33% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.055 -4.09% CSR – CSR LIMITED 6.670 2.30% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.480 -4.00% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.800 2.27% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.096 -4.00% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.700 2.27% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.490 -3.92%

