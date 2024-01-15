ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-01-24

Daily Market Reports | Jan 15 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change
DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.495 11.57% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.051 -15.00%
BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 5.580 9.63% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.160 -10.08%
SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.320 7.26% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.155 -8.82%
PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.295 7.02% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.110 -8.33%
SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 16.710 5.69% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.110 -8.33%
ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 8.350 4.90% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.120 -7.69%
TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.440 4.76% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.500 -7.41%
SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 4.100 4.33% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 -7.14%
PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 27.800 4.04% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.295 -6.16%
SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.270 3.85% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.590 -5.83%
STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.830 3.71% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.560 -4.81%
JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 59.880 3.49% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.390 -4.79%
ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 4.220 3.43% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.420 -4.70%
RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.420 2.44% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.525 -4.69%
ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 36.330 2.37% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 5.170 -4.44%
MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.630 2.36% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.660 -4.35%
IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 1.760 2.33% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.055 -4.09%
CSR – CSR LIMITED 6.670 2.30% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.480 -4.00%
PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.800 2.27% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.096 -4.00%
RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.700 2.27% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.490 -3.92%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX200 To Reveal Direction… Soon

10:48 AM - Technicals
2
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 16, 2024

10:04 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
The Overnight Report: Europe Retreats

8:22 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
Today’s Financial Calendar – 16-01-2024

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-01-24

Jan 15 2024 - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Powering Up Queensland: Jackery’s Exclusive Debut at 43 Bunnings Warehouses

Dec 24 2023 - PR NewsWire
2
Uranium Week: Russian Ban Still Hanging

Dec 19 2023 - Weekly Reports
3
Rudi’s View: Boss Energy, Mineral Resources, TPG Telecom, ResMed & WiseTech Global

Jan 15 2024 - Rudi's View
4
The Seasonal Outlook For 2024

Dec 19 2023 - FYI
5
Uranium Week: US Russian Import Ban Looming

Jan 10 2024 - Weekly Reports
6
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 15-12-23

Dec 18 2023 - Weekly Reports