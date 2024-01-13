The Market In Numbers – 13 Jan 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 12 Jan 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY05) NZ50 11858.310 0.93% 0.75% 0.75% 0.75% -0.49% All Ordinaries 7730.50 0.16% -1.26% -1.26% -1.26% 4.45% S&P ASX 200 7498.30 0.12% -1.22% -1.22% -1.22% 4.10% S&P ASX 300 7442.50 0.14% -1.24% -1.24% -1.24% 3.98% Communication Services 1575.90 1.38% -0.77% -0.77% -0.77% 2.50% Consumer Discretionary 3238.60 1.92% -0.05% -0.05% -0.05% 10.02% Consumer Staples 12078.90 -1.27% -1.88% -1.88% -1.88% -9.14% Energy 10765.70 0.20% 1.35% 1.35% 1.35% -0.57% Financials 6768.00 0.74% 0.74% 0.74% 0.74% 8.82% Health Care 42624.90 0.97% 0.67% 0.67% 0.67% 3.23% Industrials 6824.60 -0.10% -0.60% -0.60% -0.60% 0.41% Info Technology 1787.80 2.76% -2.46% -2.46% -2.46% -2.28% Materials 18555.20 -1.83% -4.80% -4.80% -4.80% 2.90% Real Estate 3294.70 1.89% -1.58% -1.58% -1.58% 8.24% Utilities 7963.30 -2.83% -2.64% -2.64% -2.64% -8.83% A-REITs 1478.10 1.92% -1.62% -1.62% -1.62% 9.11% All Technology Index 2657.10 2.48% -1.37% -1.37% -1.37% 9.95% Banks 2806.90 0.86% 0.99% 0.99% 0.99% 12.42% Gold Index 6950.50 -1.39% -5.66% -5.66% -5.66% 5.02% Metals & Mining 6120.50 -2.23% -5.35% -5.35% -5.35% 1.04%

The World

Index 12 Jan 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY05) FTSE100 7624.93 -0.84% -1.40% -1.40% -1.40% 1.24% DAX30 16704.56 0.66% -0.28% -0.28% -0.28% 3.45% Hang Seng 16244.58 -1.76% -4.71% -4.71% -4.71% -14.12% Nikkei 225 35577.11 6.59% 6.31% 6.31% 6.31% 7.20% DJIA 37592.98 0.34% -0.26% -0.26% -0.26% 9.26% S&P500 4783.83 1.84% 0.29% 0.29% 0.29% 7.49% Nasdaq Comp 14972.76 3.09% -0.26% -0.26% -0.26% 8.59%

Metals & Minerals

Index 12 Jan 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY05) Gold (oz) 2035.60 -0.44% -0.44% -0.44% -0.44% 6.68% Silver (oz) 23.18 -4.92% -4.92% -4.92% -4.92% 2.89% Copper (lb) 3.8100 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 0.05% 2.50% Aluminium (lb) 1.0062 3.49% 3.49% 3.49% 3.49% 5.05% Nickel (lb) 7.2324 -2.75% -2.75% -2.75% -2.75% -18.74% Zinc (lb) 1.1290 0.39% 0.39% 0.39% 0.39% 7.67% Uranium (lb) weekly 92.00 6.98% 6.98% 6.98% 6.98% 63.70% Iron Ore (t) 134.35 -2.81% -2.81% -2.81% -2.81% 17.94%

Energy

Index 12 Jan 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY05) West Texas Crude 72.34 -1.99% -1.99% -1.99% -1.99% 3.55% Brent Crude 77.76 -1.89% -1.89% -1.89% -1.89% 4.64%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

