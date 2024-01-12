Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 12, 2024

Daily Market Reports | 11:14 AM

AVH AWC CAI CEL CGF CMM DEG (2) EVN (2) GOR MZZ NST (2) ORA PDI PNI PRU RED RRL RSG RXL S32 SGM TTM WGX

AVH AVITA MEDICAL INC

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $4.56

Wilsons rates ((AVH)) as Overweight (1) -

Avita Medical released preliminary Q4 and FY23 revenue data ahead of presenting at the JP Morgan Healthcare conference in the USA.

Wilsons observes indicated revenue for FY23 seems to have missed its own estimate by -4%. Guidance range for FY24 sits 5%-13% above the broker's forecast.

However, the broker stipulates, FY24 guidance relies on the company developing productive growth in new US centres, which has already been shown to take longer than anticipated.

Wilsons is not negative and looks forward to Avita Medical providing FY25 guidance in February (company is expected to reach profitability by FY25). Overweight rating and $5.39 target price retained.

This report was published on January 11, 2024.

Target price is $5.39 Current Price is $4.56 Difference: $0.83

If AVH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Forecast for FY23:

Forecast for FY24:

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AWC ALUMINA LIMITED

Aluminium, Bauxite & Alumina - Overnight Price: $1.13

Goldman Sachs rates ((AWC)) as Upgrade to Buy from Sell (1) -

The AWAC JV will be closing down its troubled, high-cost Kwinana refinery, having already partially curtailed the San Ciprian refinery in Spain.

Goldman Sachs notes there will be no dividend to protect the balance sheet with the JV having endured a challenging twelve months. The broker is anticipating a recovery in the alumina price, concluding the market is not priced for any supply disruptions.

As such, the conclusion is shares in Alumina Ltd look oversold/undervalued. Upgrade to Buy with a revised price target of $1.43 (banking on better dynamics on a 12-months horizon).

This report was published on January 10, 2024.

Target price is $1.43 Current Price is $1.13 Difference: $0.3

If AWC meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.02, suggesting downside of -8.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 3.02 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 37.44. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -1.8, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.04 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.72. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 5.7, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 19.6.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.4

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CAI CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.20

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CAI)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Calidus Resources' December quarter production got affected by bushfires and delays in completing a cutback in the Cuban pit.

Canaccord Genuity seems confident 2024 should see improvement as the company is expected to bring satellite deposits online while also completing a cutback at the main Klondyke mine.

Speculative Buy retained, target remains 33c. A general sector review, published two days later, has pushed up the price target to 35c.

This report was published on January 10, 2024.

Target price is $0.35 Current Price is $0.20 Difference: $0.15

If CAI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 75% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.00.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 2.86.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources