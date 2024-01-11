Chuck E. Cheese Expands Global Footprint with Entry into Australia Market

PR NewsWire | 12:32 AM

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Chuck E. Cheese, the globally recognized, number one family entertainment restaurant brand, is excited to announce its expansion into the vibrant market of Australia. This landmark move is made possible through a strategic master franchise partnership with Royale Hospitality Group who will have the opportunity to bring Chuck E. Cheese signature blend of interactive play, hallmark family fun, games, and delicious pizza to families Down Under.



The multi-unit agreement is set to redefine family entertainment across Australia by introducing a reimagined Chuck E. Cheese kid-friendly experience that seamlessly blends its classic offerings with cutting-edge interactive play and activities. The concept will feature a variety of experiences catering to the entire family alongside the most popular arcade games, pizza and entertainment that have made Chuck E. Cheese the place for birthday celebrations and family fun for nearly 50 years.

"Chuck E. Cheese is a powerful global brand that transcends language and cultural boundaries, centered around the timeless essence of family fun," said Mario Centola, COO of Chuck E. Cheese International. "We are thrilled to bring the magic of Chuck E. Cheese to Australia and to collaborate with the Royale Hospitality Group, a partner that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional family experiences."

"We look forward to crafting the Chuck E. Cheese brand for the Australian market. This is a momentous step towards establishing Chuck E. Cheese as the premier destination for families seeking an unparalleled kid centric entertainment and dining experience," said Ray Strauss, Managing Director of Royale Hospitality. "I am thrilled, along with my dedicated team, to embark on this exciting journey, taking Chuck E. Cheese to the next level throughout all of Australia."

Chuck E. Cheese continues to focus on its global expansion and breaking into new markets in Asia and Europe. Recently, the company has been busy remodeling its locations, elevating its entertainment offerings, and expanding its licensing footprint. Known for its flexibility as a franchise concept, it is dedicated to creating cherished memories for families worldwide, while also incorporating a localized look and feel into its locations. Beyond the family entertainment center experience the brand has a diverse cast of characters with namesake Chuck E. Cheese as the star of the show creating unbeatable experiences and fun for kids/families.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. As the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, Chuck E. Cheese continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games, and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 16 countries worldwide. For more information visit chuckecheese.com or franchise.chuckecheese.com.

About Royale Hospitality

Royale Hospitality originated in Perth, Australia, with its namesake high energy restaurant and entertainment concept, Planet Royale. This unique concept combines a delightful array of culinary temptations, entertainment, and retro games. With a strong affinity for excellent food and enjoyable experiences, the company proudly serves as the franchisee for renowned Australian brands like Outback Jack’s and Milky Lane.

Media Contact: Franchising Contacts: Alejandra Brady, CEC Entertainment Rick Raison, CEC Entertainment [email protected] rick.raison@cecentertainment.com +1-786-512-5714 Mario Centola, CEC Entertainment mario.centola@cecentertainment.com

