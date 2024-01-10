ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-01-24

Daily Market Reports | Jan 10 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at

Company Price Change Company Price Change NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.215 22.86% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.770 -8.05% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.150 17.35% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 63.000 -6.12% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.600 13.58% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 1.175 10.85% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.690 -4.40% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.060 7.29% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 57.190 -4.36% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 4.950 6.91% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.270 -4.27% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.240 6.44% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.115 -4.17% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.450 4.32% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.650 -3.95% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.030 4.12% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.465 -3.93% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.255 4.08% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.125 -3.85% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.520 4.00% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.705 -3.42% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 9.780 3.93% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 4.270 -3.39% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.135 3.85% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 16.530 -3.22% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.105 3.76% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.230 -3.15% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.420 3.70% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.570 -3.09% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.980 3.16% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.640 -3.03% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 8.860 3.02% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.570 -2.95% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.300 2.77% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 8.360 -2.79% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.250 2.74% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.530 -2.75% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.940 2.73% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.190 -2.56%

