Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 09, 2024

CAI CALIDUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.21

Canaccord Genuity rates ((CAI)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Calidus Resources has struck a deal with Novo Resources ((NVO)) to purchase the Nullagine Gold Project. This is a fantastic deal for Calidus, in Canaccord Genuity's view.

Not only does it gain 1.4Moz in resources, a 1.8Mtpa plant under care and maintenance and various pieces of plant and equipment, it immediately secures $14m cash which will greatly improve the company's liquidity coming to the end of what the broker expects to be a flat December quarter.

Speculative Buy retained, target rises to 33c from 30c.

This report was published on December 22, 2023.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.50.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 7.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.00.

CVN CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED

Crude Oil - Overnight Price: $0.23

Jarden rates ((CVN)) as Upgrade to Buy from Overweight (1) -

Jarden has upgraded its rating on Carnarvon Energy following board change announcements from the company, including the resignation of both the CEO and the managing director.

This comes alongside a strategy reset, potentially including a corporate sale process, and a new corporate cost-cutting program. A trade sale could be a positive, according to Jarden, realising value for shareholders sooner compared to waiting for Dorado progress.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from Overweight and the target price increases to 25 cents from 24 cents.

This report was published on December 19, 2023.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 225.00.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 112.50.

CXO CORE LITHIUM LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.19

Goldman Sachs rates ((CXO)) as Sell (5) -

The strategic review has resulted into a temporary suspension of mining operations in the Grants Open Pit with Goldman Sachs pointing out there are sufficient stocks to feed the concentrator until mid-year without further mining.

Meanwhile, the risk of Core Lithium experiencing a gap in production in FY25 is on the rise, the analyst warns. Plus the upcoming half-yearly update will likely include an impairment affecting the carrying value for the Finiss operation, in the broker's view.

Core Lithium is Sell-rated at Goldman Sachs, with a 31c price target.

This report was published on January 5, 2024.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 3.7, implying annual growth of 444.1%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.4.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 5.4.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.00 cents.

Current consensus EPS estimate is 1.4, implying annual growth of -62.2%.
Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.
Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.3.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 14.3.

