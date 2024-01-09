ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-01-24

Daily Market Reports | Jan 09 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.130 8.33% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 -7.14% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 0.980 7.69% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.460 -6.12% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.990 7.68% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.555 6.73% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.125 -3.85% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.540 6.00% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.545 -3.54% RMD – RESMED INC 26.410 5.64% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.800 -3.06% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 8.600 5.26% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.175 -2.78% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.030 4.57% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.765 -2.55% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.800 4.35% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.360 -2.48% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.730 4.29% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.395 -2.47% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 12.430 4.28% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.405 -2.41% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.320 4.13% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.250 -2.34% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.810 4.02% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.245 -2.00% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 103.170 3.69% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.056 -1.75% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 16.820 3.51% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.995 -1.72% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.910 3.19% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.930 -1.53% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.370 3.06% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.605 -1.53% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.170 3.03% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.650 -1.52% XRO – XERO LIMITED 108.840 3.01% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 13.720 -1.44% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.140 3.00% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.550 -1.39%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms