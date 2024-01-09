ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-01-24

Daily Market Reports | Jan 09 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change
IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.130 8.33% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.130 -7.14%
AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 0.980 7.69% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.460 -6.12%
ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 7.990 7.68% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.110 -4.35%
SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.555 6.73% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.125 -3.85%
JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.540 6.00% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.545 -3.54%
RMD – RESMED INC 26.410 5.64% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 3.800 -3.06%
CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 8.600 5.26% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.175 -2.78%
TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.030 4.57% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.765 -2.55%
ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.800 4.35% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 2.360 -2.48%
TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.730 4.29% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.395 -2.47%
CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 12.430 4.28% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.405 -2.41%
GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.320 4.13% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.250 -2.34%
CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.810 4.02% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.245 -2.00%
SQ2 – BLOCK INC 103.170 3.69% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.056 -1.75%
AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 16.820 3.51% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.995 -1.72%
ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 2.910 3.19% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 1.930 -1.53%
S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.370 3.06% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 1.605 -1.53%
BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.170 3.03% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.650 -1.52%
XRO – XERO LIMITED 108.840 3.01% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 13.720 -1.44%
CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.140 3.00% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 3.550 -1.39%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
The Overnight Report: Take A Breath…

8:34 AM - Daily Market Reports
2
Today’s Financial Calendar – 10-01-2024

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 09-01-24

Jan 09 2024 - Daily Market Reports
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 09, 2024

Jan 09 2024 - Daily Market Reports
5
The Overnight Report: Shares Up, Gold, Oil Down

Jan 09 2024 - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Material Matters: Lithium; Copper; Aluminium; 2024 Outlook

Dec 13 2023 - Commodities
2
Powering Up Queensland: Jackery’s Exclusive Debut at 43 Bunnings Warehouses

Dec 24 2023 - PR NewsWire
3
Uranium Week: Russian Ban Still Hanging

Dec 19 2023 - Weekly Reports
4
Treasury Wine: How To Run A Vineyard

Dec 13 2023 - Australia
5
Big Win For Smartgroup

Dec 12 2023 - Australia
6
Uranium Week: Russia Ban Moving Forward

Dec 12 2023 - Weekly Reports