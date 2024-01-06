The Market In Numbers – 6 Jan 2024

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 05 Jan 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY05) NZ50 11748.480 -0.19% -0.19% -0.19% -0.19% -1.41% All Ordinaries 7718.40 -1.42% -1.42% -1.42% -1.42% 4.28% S&P ASX 200 7489.10 -1.34% -1.34% -1.34% -1.34% 3.97% S&P ASX 300 7432.40 -1.37% -1.37% -1.37% -1.37% 3.84% Communication Services 1554.50 -2.12% -2.12% -2.12% -2.12% 1.11% Consumer Discretionary 3177.50 -1.94% -1.94% -1.94% -1.94% 7.94% Consumer Staples 12234.40 -0.62% -0.62% -0.62% -0.62% -7.97% Energy 10744.30 1.14% 1.14% 1.14% 1.14% -0.77% Financials 6718.40 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 8.02% Health Care 42216.10 -0.29% -0.29% -0.29% -0.29% 2.24% Industrials 6831.20 -0.51% -0.51% -0.51% -0.51% 0.51% Info Technology 1739.70 -5.08% -5.08% -5.08% -5.08% -4.91% Materials 18901.90 -3.02% -3.02% -3.02% -3.02% 4.83% Real Estate 3233.50 -3.41% -3.41% -3.41% -3.41% 6.23% Utilities 8195.40 0.19% 0.19% 0.19% 0.19% -6.17% A-REITs 1450.20 -3.47% -3.47% -3.47% -3.47% 7.05% All Technology Index 2592.80 -3.76% -3.76% -3.76% -3.76% 7.29% Banks 2783.10 0.13% 0.13% 0.13% 0.13% 11.47% Gold Index 7048.70 -4.33% -4.33% -4.33% -4.33% 6.51% Metals & Mining 6260.40 -3.19% -3.19% -3.19% -3.19% 3.35%

The World

Index 05 Jan 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2024) Financial Year To Date (FY05) FTSE100 7689.61 -0.56% -0.56% -0.56% -0.56% 2.10% DAX30 16594.21 -0.94% -0.94% -0.94% -0.94% 2.76% Hang Seng 16535.33 -3.00% -3.00% -3.00% -3.00% -12.59% Nikkei 225 33377.42 -0.26% -0.26% -0.26% -0.26% 0.57% DJIA 37466.11 -0.59% -0.59% -0.59% -0.59% 8.89% S&P500 4697.24 -1.52% -1.52% -1.52% -1.52% 5.55% Nasdaq Comp 14524.07 -3.25% -3.25% -3.25% -3.25% 5.34%

Metals & Minerals

Index 22 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 2044.50 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7.15% Silver (oz) 24.38 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 8.21% Copper (lb) 3.8080 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.45% Aluminium (lb) 0.9723 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 1.51% Nickel (lb) 7.4370 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -16.44% Zinc (lb) 1.1246 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7.25% Uranium (lb) weekly 86.00 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 53.02% Iron Ore (t) 138.23 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 21.35%

Energy

Index 22 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 73.81 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 5.65% Brent Crude 79.26 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.66%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions

