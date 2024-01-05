ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-01-24

Daily Market Reports | Jan 05 2024

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 10.34% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.230 -11.54% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.120 4.35% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.500 4.17% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.060 -6.25% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.130 4.00% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 14.190 -6.03% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.140 3.70% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.840 -5.62% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 5.420 3.44% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 6.880 -5.23% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.170 3.03% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.560 -5.08% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 6.630 2.95% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.450 -4.85% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.650 2.88% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.410 -4.73% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.760 2.62% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% RMD – RESMED INC 25.030 2.29% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 70.760 -3.78% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 27.660 2.22% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 14.540 -3.71% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.620 2.21% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.910 -3.70% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.930 2.20% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.660 -3.65% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.940 2.17% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.280 -3.45% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.990 2.05% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.570 -3.39% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.000 2.04% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 22.040 -3.38% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 15.040 2.04% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.730 -3.31% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 6.150 1.99% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.090 -3.23% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 4.100 1.99% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 8.400 -3.23%

