The Market In Numbers – 30 Dec 2023

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 29 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11770.490 1.17% 3.89% 4.20% 2.59% -1.23% All Ordinaries 7829.50 1.28% 7.29% 8.00% 8.42% 5.78% S&P ASX 200 7590.80 1.19% 7.10% 7.69% 7.84% 5.38% S&P ASX 300 7535.90 1.20% 7.06% 7.67% 7.62% 5.29% Communication Services 1588.20 1.00% 7.06% 6.83% 12.55% 3.30% Consumer Discretionary 3240.20 1.55% 6.28% 5.79% 18.68% 10.07% Consumer Staples 12310.60 1.35% 4.97% -0.08% -1.85% -7.40% Energy 10622.80 0.02% 3.43% -9.20% -3.76% -1.89% Financials 6718.40 0.96% 6.21% 6.57% 5.66% 8.02% Health Care 42340.90 1.52% 9.08% 13.04% 2.31% 2.54% Industrials 6865.90 0.51% 5.44% 5.13% 10.13% 1.02% Info Technology 1832.90 2.01% 7.37% 6.47% 30.41% 0.19% Materials 19490.20 1.60% 8.82% 13.19% 11.11% 8.09% Real Estate 3347.70 1.34% 9.97% 14.39% 11.47% 9.98% Utilities 8179.60 0.04% 1.40% -3.12% -1.59% -6.35% A-REITs 1502.40 1.29% 10.10% 15.08% 12.67% 10.90% All Technology Index 2694.00 1.93% 8.30% 9.19% 34.33% 11.48% Banks 2779.50 0.85% 7.16% 7.67% 5.03% 11.32% Gold Index 7367.70 -0.12% 1.04% 17.69% 24.48% 11.33% Metals & Mining 6466.60 1.59% 8.69% 12.76% 8.73% 6.76%

The World

Index 29 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7733.24 0.46% 3.75% 1.65% 3.78% 2.68% DAX30 16751.64 0.27% 3.31% 8.87% 20.31% 3.74% Hang Seng 17047.39 4.33% 0.03% -4.28% -13.82% -9.88% Nikkei 225 33464.17 0.89% -0.07% 5.04% 28.24% 0.83% DJIA 37689.54 0.81% 4.84% 12.48% 13.70% 9.54% S&P500 4769.83 0.32% 4.42% 11.24% 24.23% 7.18% Nasdaq Comp 15011.35 0.12% 5.52% 13.56% 43.42% 8.87%

Metals & Minerals

Index 22 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 2044.50 0.00% 0.12% 9.67% 14.01% 7.15% Silver (oz) 24.38 0.00% -2.44% 7.83% 3.83% 8.21% Copper (lb) 3.8080 0.00% 0.72% 3.13% 1.45% 2.45% Aluminium (lb) 0.9723 0.00% -1.36% -3.71% -17.21% 1.51% Nickel (lb) 7.4370 0.00% -2.24% -12.68% -41.88% -16.44% Zinc (lb) 1.1246 0.00% -1.21% -2.17% -17.13% 7.25% Uranium (lb) weekly 86.00 0.00% 6.50% 25.55% 80.67% 53.02% Iron Ore (t) 138.23 0.00% 6.60% 16.02% 25.17% 21.35%

Energy

Index 22 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 73.81 0.00% -5.29% -19.52% -5.46% 5.65% Brent Crude 79.26 0.00% -4.76% -16.69% -2.72% 6.66%









