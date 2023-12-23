The Market In Numbers – 23 Dec 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 22 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11634.430 0.73% 2.69% 2.99% 1.40% -2.37% All Ordinaries 7730.20 0.89% 5.93% 6.63% 7.04% 4.44% S&P ASX 200 7501.60 0.79% 5.85% 6.43% 6.58% 4.14% S&P ASX 300 7446.50 0.81% 5.79% 6.39% 6.34% 4.04% Communication Services 1572.40 1.53% 6.00% 5.77% 11.43% 2.28% Consumer Discretionary 3190.60 0.78% 4.65% 4.17% 16.86% 8.39% Consumer Staples 12147.00 -0.04% 3.57% -1.40% -3.15% -8.63% Energy 10620.40 0.87% 3.40% -9.22% -3.78% -1.92% Financials 6654.40 0.76% 5.20% 5.56% 4.66% 6.99% Health Care 41708.10 1.08% 7.45% 11.35% 0.78% 1.01% Industrials 6830.80 1.22% 4.90% 4.59% 9.56% 0.50% Info Technology 1796.70 -0.60% 5.25% 4.37% 27.83% -1.79% Materials 19183.90 1.01% 7.11% 11.41% 9.37% 6.39% Real Estate 3303.40 -0.48% 8.51% 12.88% 10.00% 8.53% Utilities 8176.00 1.86% 1.35% -3.16% -1.63% -6.39% A-REITs 1483.20 -0.16% 8.69% 13.61% 11.23% 9.49% All Technology Index 2642.90 1.02% 6.24% 7.12% 31.78% 9.36% Banks 2756.20 0.74% 6.26% 6.77% 4.15% 10.39% Gold Index 7376.40 1.45% 1.16% 17.82% 24.63% 11.46% Metals & Mining 6365.50 0.95% 6.99% 11.00% 7.03% 5.09%

The World

Index 22 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7697.51 1.60% 3.27% 1.18% 3.30% 2.20% DAX30 16706.18 -0.27% 3.03% 8.58% 19.98% 3.46% Hang Seng 16340.41 -2.69% -4.12% -8.25% -17.40% -13.62% Nikkei 225 33169.05 0.60% -0.95% 4.12% 27.11% -0.06% DJIA 37385.97 0.22% 3.99% 11.57% 12.79% 8.66% S&P500 4754.63 0.75% 4.09% 10.88% 23.83% 6.84% Nasdaq Comp 14992.97 1.21% 5.39% 13.42% 43.25% 8.74%

Metals & Minerals

Index 22 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 2044.50 0.52% 0.12% 9.67% 14.01% 7.15% Silver (oz) 24.38 1.04% -2.44% 7.83% 3.83% 8.21% Copper (lb) 3.8080 0.00% 0.72% 3.13% 1.45% 2.45% Aluminium (lb) 0.9723 0.00% -1.36% -3.71% -17.21% 1.51% Nickel (lb) 7.4370 0.00% -2.24% -12.68% -41.88% -16.44% Zinc (lb) 1.1246 0.00% -1.21% -2.17% -17.13% 7.25% Uranium (lb) weekly 86.00 3.61% 6.50% 25.55% 80.67% 53.02% Iron Ore (t) 138.23 2.23% 6.60% 16.02% 25.17% 21.35%

Energy

Index 22 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 73.81 3.00% -5.29% -19.52% -5.46% 5.65% Brent Crude 79.26 3.42% -4.76% -16.69% -2.72% 6.66%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms