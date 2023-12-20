Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 20, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 11:33 AM

NEU NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $23.96

Wilsons rates ((NEU)) as Overweight (1) -

Neuren Pharmaceuticals has been somewhat de-risked by the impressive topline data from its phase II trial of NNZ-2591, according to Wilsons. As per the data, NNZ-2591 has a superior potency and tolerability profile to trofinetide.

The treatment demonstrated significant efficacy improvements over a shorter treatment period, at lower doses, compared to trofinetide, and showed benign side effects.

The broker considers this data transformational for Neuren Pharmaceuticals, encouraging investors to value NNZ-2591 as a material asset. The Overweight rating is retained and the target price increases to $27.23 from $22.79.

This report was published on December 19, 2023.

Target price is $27.23 Current Price is $23.96 Difference: $3.27

If NEU meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 120.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 19.92.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 31.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 76.55.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

PLY PLAYSIDE STUDIOS LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $0.66

Canaccord Genuity rates ((PLY)) as Buy (1) -

Playside Studios is set to develop and jointly market two PC/console titles, expected to be based on highly recognisable IP, having secured a multi-game licensing agreement with Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. Playside Studios will pay the latter licensing fees over the course of development.

While details are currently light, Canaccord Genuity is expecting the agreement to provide a material step change to the revenue accretion of its original IP division, given Warner Bros strong franchises.

The Buy rating and target price of 80 cents are retained.

This report was published on December 18, 2023.

Target price is $0.80 Current Price is $0.66 Difference: $0.145

If PLY meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 65.50.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.75.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

REG REGIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Aged Care & Seniors - Overnight Price: $3.21

Jarden rates ((REG)) as Overweight (2) -

Regis Healthcare is set to generate an additional $15m in revenue in FY24 following the announcement of a $10 increase in AN-ACC care funding per operating bed as of the beginning of December.

This will see the company's Government revenues per bed lift to $290 per bed, equating to a $25m revenue boost on a full year basis, in order to help fund the 5.75% award wage increase for aged care staff, which came into effect from the beginning of July.

According to Jarden, it is unclear if there are additional conditions attached to this funding, or how it will address back pay for the five months to December. The Overweight rating is retained and the target price increases to $3.35 from $3.12.

This report was published on December 15, 2023.

Target price is $3.35 Current Price is $3.21 Difference: $0.14

If REG meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 10.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.47.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 4.00 cents and EPS of 13.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 23.96.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

RFF RURAL FUNDS GROUP

REITs - Overnight Price: $2.08

Moelis rates ((RFF)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Moelis has initiated coverage of Rural Funds with a Buy rating and $2.40 target. The fund offers exposure to institutional grade agricultural real estate, whilst mitigating operating risks generally associated with farming, the broker suggests.

Buying Rural Funds at a -29% discount to net asset value (with a 5.7% distribution yield) is a highly compelling investment

opportunity in Moelis' view.

Key catalysts include the divestment of assets to ensure the capital position remains strong, valuation uplift on capex programs,

and a recovery in the profitability of assets operated on balance sheet.

This report was published on December 20, 2023.

Target price is $2.40 Current Price is $2.08 Difference: $0.32

If RFF meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 11.70 cents and EPS of 11.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.62%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.57.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 11.80 cents and EPS of 11.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.67%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.48.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

