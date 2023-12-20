ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-12-23

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.073 12.31% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 10.920 -11.79% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.345 9.52% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.660 -5.04% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.145 7.41% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 8.580 -4.67% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 3.110 7.24% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 22.930 -4.30% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.140 6.54% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.485 -3.57% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.330 6.45% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 5.630 -3.26% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.815 6.14% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 2.790 -3.13% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.700 5.26% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.060 -3.10% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.030 5.10% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 2.950 -2.64% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 1.450 5.07% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 1.110 -2.63% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.105 5.00% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.375 -2.60% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 2.990 4.91% ORI – ORICA LIMITED 16.210 -2.53% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.215 4.88% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.860 -2.11% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 4.390 4.77% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.975 -2.01% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.720 4.35% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 35.650 -1.79% RNU – RENASCOR RESOURCES LIMITED 0.120 4.35% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.450 -1.71% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.630 4.13% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 10.410 -1.70% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13.940 3.57% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.345 -1.47% SSR – SSR MINING INC 16.660 3.54% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 21.990 -1.43% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 114.970 3.51% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 7.970 -1.36%

