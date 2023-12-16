The Market In Numbers – 16 Dec 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 15 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11550.200 0.47% 1.94% 2.25% 0.67% -3.07% All Ordinaries 7661.90 3.46% 4.99% 5.69% 6.10% 3.52% S&P ASX 200 7442.70 3.44% 5.01% 5.59% 5.74% 3.32% S&P ASX 300 7386.90 3.42% 4.94% 5.54% 5.49% 3.21% Communication Services 1548.70 2.70% 4.40% 4.18% 9.75% 0.74% Consumer Discretionary 3165.90 2.95% 3.84% 3.36% 15.95% 7.55% Consumer Staples 12151.40 1.85% 3.61% -1.37% -3.12% -8.59% Energy 10528.30 3.73% 2.51% -10.01% -4.61% -2.77% Financials 6604.40 2.98% 4.41% 4.76% 3.87% 6.19% Health Care 41264.30 4.16% 6.31% 10.17% -0.29% -0.06% Industrials 6748.80 2.45% 3.64% 3.33% 8.25% -0.70% Info Technology 1807.60 4.80% 5.89% 5.00% 28.61% -1.20% Materials 18992.40 4.01% 6.04% 10.30% 8.27% 5.33% Real Estate 3319.20 5.33% 9.03% 13.42% 10.53% 9.04% Utilities 8026.60 0.56% -0.50% -4.93% -3.43% -8.10% A-REITs 1485.60 5.13% 8.87% 13.80% 11.41% 9.66% All Technology Index 2616.30 3.67% 5.17% 6.04% 30.46% 8.26% Banks 2736.00 3.41% 5.48% 5.99% 3.39% 9.58% Gold Index 7271.10 2.35% -0.28% 16.14% 22.85% 9.87% Metals & Mining 6305.40 3.90% 5.98% 9.95% 6.02% 4.10%

The World

Index 15 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7576.36 0.29% 1.64% -0.42% 1.67% 0.60% DAX30 16751.44 -0.05% 3.31% 8.87% 20.31% 3.74% Hang Seng 16792.19 2.80% -1.47% -5.71% -15.11% -11.23% Nikkei 225 32970.55 2.05% -1.54% 3.49% 26.35% -0.66% DJIA 37305.16 2.92% 3.77% 11.33% 12.54% 8.42% S&P500 4719.19 2.49% 3.31% 10.05% 22.91% 6.04% Nasdaq Comp 14813.92 2.85% 4.13% 12.06% 41.54% 7.44%

Metals & Minerals

Index 15 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 2033.90 0.23% -0.40% 9.10% 13.42% 6.59% Silver (oz) 24.13 1.51% -3.44% 6.72% 2.77% 7.10% Copper (lb) 3.8080 1.98% 0.72% 3.13% 1.45% 2.45% Aluminium (lb) 0.9723 2.16% -1.36% -3.71% -17.21% 1.51% Nickel (lb) 7.4370 0.48% -2.24% -12.68% -41.88% -16.44% Zinc (lb) 1.1246 2.86% -1.21% -2.17% -17.13% 7.25% Uranium (lb) weekly 83.00 1.84% 2.79% 21.17% 74.37% 47.69% Iron Ore (t) 135.22 0.61% 4.28% 13.50% 22.45% 18.71%

Energy

Index 15 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 71.66 3.03% -8.05% -21.86% -8.21% 2.58% Brent Crude 76.64 3.14% -7.91% -19.45% -5.94% 3.14%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

