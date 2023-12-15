In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 15-12-23

Weekly Reports | 11:52 AM

Broker Rating Changes (Post Friday Last Week)

Upgrade

EML PAYMENTS LIMITED ((EML)) Upgrade to Overweight from Market Weight by Wilsons.B/H/S: 0/0/0

A lack of disclosure around updates on PCSIL from EML Payments has left the market disappointed, but created an opportunity for Wilsons to upgrade its rating on the stock amid a material share price drop. The company outlined a refocus on its core, profitable and cash flow positive businesses.

The broker does expect an outcome on PCSIL in coming months, rather than years. While Wilsons expects some investors will remain cautious given the track record of the previous management, it sees risk reducing for EML Payments over the next twelve months.

The rating is upgraded to Overweight and the target price of $1.17 is retained.

IRESS LIMITED ((IRE)) Upgrade to Overweight from Underweight by Wilsons.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Wilsons has been impressed by the speed of turnaround from Iress, with cost initiatives appearing to take effect amid FY24 earnings upgrades of 8-9%, which, notes the broker, are expected to drop through to net profit.

The broker expects the company's mortgage segment to be the next divestment target, and potential proceeds exceeding $100m could deliver meaningful balance sheet deleveraging and temper the return on invested capital trajectory.

The rating is upgraded to Overweight from Underweight and the target price increases to $8.16 from $5.68.

