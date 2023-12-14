Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 14, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

APZ AQZ AX1 BOT CU6 CXO EML HGO IR1 LRS MEI MTS MVF MXI MYX PEN PMV (2) PPE QIP SFR SYA WGX

MEI METEORIC RESOURCES NL

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $0.20

Canaccord Genuity rates ((MEI)) as Speculative Buy (1) -

Following Meteoric Resources reporting additional positive metallurgical test work results at its Caldeira Rare Earth project in Brazil, Canaccord Genuity retains its Speculative Buy rating and 45c target.

The results showed overall rare earths elements (REE) ammonium sulphate wash recoveries of more than 70% for Neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) - up to circa 90% - and greater than 55% for Dysprosium (Dy) and Terbium (Tb), up to around 85%.

According to the broker, the results validate historical test work undertaken by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC), and confirms the ionic nature of rare earths mineralisation at Caldeira.

This report was published on December 7, 2023.

Target price is $0.45 Current Price is $0.20 Difference: $0.245

If MEI meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 120% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

MTS METCASH LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $3.58

Jarden rates ((MTS)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden assesses Metcash's 1H result was "solid" in a tough market, though Hardware was weaker-than-expected due to higher costs. Grocery was a beat against the analyst's forecast, after excluding $2.8m of restructuring costs.

Management noted the 2H has begun well, and also announced a new $14-16m cost-out program (with savings to begin in H2), which the broker suggests should provide the market with confidence in the earnings outlook.

Overweight. Target 4.40.

This report was published on December 4, 2023.

Target price is $4.40 Current Price is $3.58 Difference: $0.82

If MTS meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $4.00, suggesting upside of 11.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in April.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 23.00 cents and EPS of 32.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.42%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.98. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.5, implying annual growth of 6.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 20.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.6.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 24.00 cents and EPS of 33.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.70%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.69. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 28.3, implying annual growth of -0.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 20.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

MVF MONASH IVF GROUP LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $1.35

Wilsons rates ((MVF)) as Overweight (1) -

The recent AGM update by Monash IVF revealed a new 1H range for underlying profit of between $14.5-15m, which at the lower bound came in $1.1m ahead of Wilsons forecast.

From the broker's perspective, it looks like Healthcare Services is the only Health sub sector capable of offsetting inflationary pressure at the moment, due to the twin levers of market share and pricing.

The Overweight rating is retained for Monash IVF and the target price rises to $1.43 from $1.32.

This report was published on December 8, 2023.

Target price is $1.43 Current Price is $1.35 Difference: $0.08

If MVF meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $1.39, suggesting upside of 2.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 5.30 cents and EPS of 7.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.93%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 7.3, implying annual growth of 30.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.5.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 5.60 cents and EPS of 8.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.15%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.88. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 8.0, implying annual growth of 9.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.9

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

MXI MAXIPARTS LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $2.53

Taylor Collison rates ((MXI)) as Initiation of coverage with Outperform (2) -

Due to current favourable industry dynamics for MaxiPARTS' core truck/trailer parts division, Taylor Collison is expecting a step-change in EPS growth to around 22% per annum for FY24 and FY25, up from 11.8% during FY23.

Even after vehicle backlogs clear (which could be two years), the broker expects the trend of improved supplier and customer adoption should remain as a tailwind for the sector.

These better trends are due to expanding vehicle content and greater sophistication of the aftermarket channel, explains Taylor Collison.

Given a conservative balance sheet, capital management may also be in prospect, suggests the analyst, who begins research coverage with an Outperform rating and $3.40 target.

This report was published on December 1, 2023.

Target price is $3.40 Current Price is $2.53 Difference: $0.87

If MXI meets the Taylor Collison target it will return approximately 34% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 8.00 cents and EPS of 19.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.16%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.71.

Forecast for FY25:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 9.70 cents and EPS of 24.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.41.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources