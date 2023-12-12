Uranium Week: Russia Ban Moving Forward

Weekly Reports | Dec 12 2023

It has been long-awaited, but it appears US Congress may be about to ban imports of uranium from Russia.

-Congress moving towards Russian import ban

-Lack of sellers sees uranium prices higher still

-Nuclear energy makes a splash at COP28

By Greg Peel

Renewed activity around possible legislation that would seek to limit the import of Russian material into the US had been front of mind for uranium market participants in recent weeks, but the pace at which it appears to be moving forward has taken some market participants by surprise, industry consultant TradeTech reports.

What this meant for the market in the last two days of last week is that sellers have largely withdrawn from the market in order to assess developments this week.

TradeTech’s weekly spot price indicator rose US$1.50 last week to US$83.00/lb.

TradeTech’s term price indicators remain at US$82.50/lb (mid) and US$66.00/lb (long).

No Love for Russia

Following months of negotiations, the US House and Senate negotiators released the final Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act on December 6. The NDAA authorises appropriations and sets policies for Department of Defense programs and activities, as well as the Department of Energy’s national security program.

The NDAA includes language that promotes the domestic availability of High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) to fuel advanced reactors and directs the DoE to create a “Nuclear Fuel Security Program.”

The Act now awaits procedural votes in the Senate and House.