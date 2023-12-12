Big Win For Smartgroup

Australia | Dec 12 2023

Brokers hail Smartgroup Corp’s momentum after a big contract win and strong trading update.

-Smartgroup wins big SA government contract

-McMillan Shakespeare the incumbent

-Trading update indicates solid momentum for Smartgroup

-Brokers raise earnings forecasts/targets

By Greg Peel

Smartgroup Corp’s ((SIQ)) success in winning the South Australian government contract for salary packaging and novated leasing is a significant achievement against the long-term incumbent McMillan Shakespeare ((MMS)), Ord Minnett suggests.

After losing the Victorian Department of Education contract in 2022, this is a significant rebound, as the SA government has a 40% larger existing novated leasing base than the Victorian department.

The South Australian Government has appointed Smartgroup as the exclusive administrator of salary packaging services and novated leasing services under an initial five-year agreement (ten years including extensions). The contract will commence 1 July 2024, transitioning from McMillan Shakespeare as the current administrator.

The company did not provide expected revenue from the contract, however stated no meaningful FY24 contribution is expected given the start date, ramp-up of capability pre-contract and leasing sales cycles. Separately, McMillan announced the contract currently accounts for some $16m of revenue. Salary packages would represent a 10% increase on Smartgroup’s current base and leases a 9.6% increase.

Citi estimates the deal is worth $12m in revenue and $6m in earnings on a full run-rate basis, but does not expect a full run-rate to be achieved until 2026 given time is needed to build a presence in South Australia.

Morgans believes a full run-rate can be achieved in 2025. On balance, contract risk looks to remain to the upside, Morgans suggests, with the Tasmanian government’s tender still current for which McMillan is also the incumbent.

Additional investment is needed ahead of launch date and so Ord Minnett expects the impact on 2024 earnings to be minimal, before turning profitable towards the back end of 2024 once vehicles begin to arrive under new novated lease sales executed by Smartgroup.

Trading Update

If the new contract win wasn’t enough, Smartgroup also provided a trading update with fresh 2023 profit guidance ahead of consensus forecasts, as as electric vehicle penetration continues to climb, and likely buoyed by the recent increase in new car deliveries.