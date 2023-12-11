Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 11, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Dec 11 2023

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

3PL AKG CGF CIA CU6 CVW GTK IRE LNW PLT REG RFG

CGF CHALLENGER LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $6.06

Goldman Sachs rates ((CGF)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs has taken a closer look at the impacts of the IFRS17 insurance accounting requirements changes on Challenger, firstly noting the changes impact only insurance contracts and not investment contracts, the latter of which represents the majority of Challenger's liabilities.

The broker expects no impact to normalised profit, but notes an increase in net assets by $253m for FY23, which also underpins a 0.6% increase in return on equity for the year.

The Buy rating and target price of $7.05 are retained.

This report was published on December 4, 2023.

Target price is $7.05 Current Price is $6.06 Difference: $0.99

If CGF meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $6.73, suggesting upside of 10.7%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 23.00 cents and EPS of 58.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.80%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.45. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 50.3, implying annual growth of 19.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 24.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.1.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 25.00 cents and EPS of 62.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.77. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 57.1, implying annual growth of 13.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 27.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CIA CHAMPION IRON LIMITED

Iron Ore - Overnight Price: $7.76

Jarden rates ((CIA)) as Buy (1) -

Champion Iron has announced the closure of a US$230m term loan facility, effectively retiring the US$400m balance of its revolving credit facility, freeing up US$400m in liquidity to supplement operating free cash flow.

Jarden estimates this leaves Champion Iron with sufficient operating free cash flow to fund the capital expenditure required to augment the phase II concentrator at Bloom Lake, estimated at CAD$470m.

The broker, however, is increasingly expectant that the company will pursue modification of both concentrators, delivering at least 15m tonnes per annum of direct reduction pellet feed product.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price increases to $8.54 from $7.44.

This report was published on December 1, 2023.

Target price is $8.54 Current Price is $7.76 Difference: $0.78

If CIA meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 23.47 cents and EPS of 79.12 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.02%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 9.81.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 1.12 cents and EPS of 87.39 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.14%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.88.

This company reports in CAD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CU6 CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $1.57

Wilsons rates ((CU6)) as Overweight (1) -

Clarity Pharmaceuticals has released additional data from its heranostic prostate cancer trial, with the initial cohort three patients given the highest dose, and the company receiving the green light to recruit a final three patients for this cohort.

According to Clarity Pharmaceuticals, two of the three patients to have received this dose have reported prostate specific antigen (PSA) declines of -40% and more than -90% within eight weeks of dosing.

Particularly impressive, says Wilsons, is early indications of the results of multi-dosing, with a cohort two patient returning undetectable PSA levels and undetectable levels of cancer in two lesions following a second dosing.

The Overweight rating and target price of $1.55 are retained.

This report was published on November 30, 2023.

Target price is $1.55 Current Price is $1.57 Difference: minus $0.02 (current price is over target).

If CU6 meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 13.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 11.38.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 17.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 9.02.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

CVW CLEARVIEW WEALTH LIMITED

Insurance - Overnight Price: $0.57

Taylor Collison rates ((CVW)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

As Clearview Wealth is currently winning 11% of all new life insurance business sold through advisers in Australia, and shares are trading at an around -40% discount to Taylor Collison's estimate of fair value, coverage is initiated with a Buy rating.

The company's current total market share is only 3.2% of a $10bn market, which has grown at an around 5% historical compound annual growth rate (CAGR), notes the analyst. An 83c target is set.

The broker sees no impediment to market share gain given the industry has now ‘rebased’ following the Hayne Royal Commission and Clearview's operations are now more focused, having exited its financial advice (CAF) business.

This report was published on December 1, 2023.

Target price is $0.83 Current Price is $0.57 Difference: $0.26

If CVW meets the Taylor Collison target it will return approximately 46% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Forecast for FY24:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 2.40 cents and EPS of 5.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.21%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 10.96.

Forecast for FY25:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 3.40 cents and EPS of 6.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.96%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.26.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources