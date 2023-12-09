The Market In Numbers – 9 Dec 2023

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 08 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) NZ50 11495.640 1.13% 1.46% 1.76% 0.20% -3.53% All Ordinaries 7405.60 1.65% 1.48% 2.15% 2.55% 0.06% S&P ASX 200 7194.90 1.72% 1.52% 2.08% 2.22% -0.12% S&P ASX 300 7142.90 1.68% 1.48% 2.05% 2.00% -0.20% Communication Services 1508.00 2.04% 1.66% 1.44% 6.87% -1.91% Consumer Discretionary 3075.30 1.70% 0.87% 0.40% 12.64% 4.47% Consumer Staples 11930.60 2.59% 1.73% -3.16% -4.88% -10.26% Energy 10149.40 -1.30% -1.18% -13.24% -8.04% -6.27% Financials 6413.10 1.54% 1.38% 1.73% 0.86% 3.11% Health Care 39615.20 2.07% 2.06% 5.76% -4.28% -4.06% Industrials 6587.50 1.20% 1.16% 0.87% 5.66% -3.08% Info Technology 1724.80 2.14% 1.04% 0.19% 22.72% -5.72% Materials 18260.70 2.04% 1.95% 6.05% 4.10% 1.27% Real Estate 3151.20 3.51% 3.51% 7.68% 4.93% 3.53% Utilities 7981.80 -0.76% -1.06% -5.46% -3.97% -8.61% A-REITs 1413.10 3.53% 3.55% 8.24% 5.98% 4.31% All Technology Index 2523.80 1.97% 1.46% 2.29% 25.84% 4.44% Banks 2645.70 2.17% 2.00% 2.49% -0.02% 5.96% Gold Index 7104.20 -2.14% -2.57% 13.48% 20.03% 7.35% Metals & Mining 6068.70 2.07% 2.00% 5.82% 2.04% 0.19%

The World

Index 08 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) FTSE100 7554.47 0.33% 1.35% -0.70% 1.38% 0.30% DAX30 16759.22 2.21% 3.35% 8.92% 20.37% 3.79% Hang Seng 16334.37 -2.95% -4.16% -8.28% -17.43% -13.65% Nikkei 225 32307.86 -3.36% -3.52% 1.41% 23.81% -2.66% DJIA 36247.87 0.01% 0.83% 8.18% 9.35% 5.35% S&P500 4604.37 0.21% 0.80% 7.38% 19.92% 3.46% Nasdaq Comp 14403.97 0.69% 1.25% 8.96% 37.62% 4.47%

Metals & Minerals

Index 08 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) Gold (oz) 2029.20 -0.27% -0.63% 8.85% 13.16% 6.35% Silver (oz) 23.77 -5.71% -4.88% 5.13% 1.24% 5.50% Copper (lb) 3.7339 -0.60% -1.24% 1.12% -0.52% 0.46% Aluminium (lb) 0.9517 -2.28% -3.45% -5.75% -18.96% -0.64% Nickel (lb) 7.4012 0.63% -2.71% -13.10% -42.16% -16.84% Zinc (lb) 1.0933 -2.92% -3.96% -4.89% -19.44% 4.26% Uranium (lb) weekly 81.50 0.93% 0.93% 18.98% 71.22% 45.02% Iron Ore (t) 134.40 2.49% 3.65% 12.81% 21.71% 17.99%

Energy

Index 08 Dec 2023 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2023) Financial Year To Date (FY24) West Texas Crude 69.55 -8.58% -10.75% -24.16% -10.91% -0.44% Brent Crude 74.31 -10.29% -10.71% -21.89% -8.80% 0.00%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms