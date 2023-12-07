Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 07, 2023

Daily Market Reports | 10:04 AM

MYX MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $5.86

Canaccord Genuity rates ((MYX)) as Hold (3) -

Mayne Pharma's October trading update was in line with Canaccord Genuity's forecasts. Consistent revenue and profit improvements across Women’s Health and Dermatology are noted, along with a clear pathway for improvement in International.

In the financial year so far, sales rose by 27.5% compared to the prior four months, and more materially when compared to the previous corresponding period. A gross margin improvement to 57% (from 49% in the 1Q) was also notable, in the broker's view.

While still early days, the required consistency to improve investor confidence is underway, and expansion of the buyback highlights to the broker management's conviction in improved underlying value.

Hold and $3.80 target retained.

This report was published on December 1, 2023.

Target price is $3.80 Current Price is $5.86 Difference: minus $2.06 (current price is over target).

If MYX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 35% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

NEU NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $16.05

Wilsons rates ((NEU)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons highlights the importance of demonstrated clinical safety and acceptable tolerability of Neuren Pharmaceuticals' NNZ-2591 product in patients with neuro-development disorders.

The broker considers these safety and tolerance factors will be the most material de-risking point for the company in the next 12 months.

The analysts note the first (of four) Phase II studies is due in December evaluating NNZ-2591, initially in Phelan McDermid Syndrome.

The Overweight rating and target price of $22.79 are retained.

This report was published on November 29, 2023.

Target price is $22.79 Current Price is $16.05 Difference: $6.74

If NEU meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 42% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 120.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.34.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 31.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 51.28.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

NXD NEXTED GROUP LIMITED

Education & Tuition - Overnight Price: $0.70

Petra Capital rates ((NXD)) as Buy (1) -

Petra Capital believes short-term negative sentiment around NextEd Group is likely to prove transient, and maintains a belief in the company's long-term potential, based on substantial growth opportunities.

While gaining little information from the group's recent AGM, the broker was impressed by the facilities during a tour of the Pitt Street campus. The 24 classrooms were mostly full, reports the analyst.

The Buy rating and $1.00 target are unchanged.

This report was published on November 30, 2023.

Target price is $1.00 Current Price is $0.70 Difference: $0.3

If NXD meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 43% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 50.00.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 31.82.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

PBH POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $0.75

Jarden rates ((PBH)) as Buy (1) -

Following PointsBet Holdings AGM, and confirmation that its Fanatics deal is on track for completion in the third quarter, Jarden, despite no specific update from the company on a second capital, expects a return of 40 cents per share will be made after sale closure.

The company has engaged a third party to undertake a Board review to determine if corporate governance remains fit for purpose, with the intentional that findings and implemented change will accompany completion of the Fanatics sale.

The Buy rating and target price of 94 cents are retained.

This report was published on November 28, 2023.

Target price is $0.94 Current Price is $0.75 Difference: $0.19

If PBH meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 5.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 12.71.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 2.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.71.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

