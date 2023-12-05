Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 05, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Dec 05 2023

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes and updates for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

ADH ANG ARX AWC BHP CIA CKF DYL EMN LEL LGL MAQ PPE (2) QBE RIO SGM TIE VIT

ADH ADAIRS LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $1.58

Jarden rates ((ADH)) as Overweight (2) -

At a first glance, says Jarden, Adairs's recent trading update was poor, but the broker does point out the retailer was cycling tougher comps in the most recent 14 weeks compared to prior 7.

Adairs reported a -9.0% year-on-year sales decline over the first 21 weeks of the year, compared to an -8.9% decline over the first 7 weeks.

In better news the retailer reported its Adair NDC transition is progressing well, and it continues to anticipate -$4m in cost synergies by year end.

The Neutral rating is retained and the target price increases to $1.45 from $1.32.

This report was published on November 27, 2023.

Target price is $1.45 Current Price is $1.58 Difference: minus $0.13 (current price is over target).

If ADH meets the Jarden target it will return approximately minus 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.55, suggesting downside of -1.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 EPS of 18.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.63. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.3, implying annual growth of -25.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.7.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 EPS of 22.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 7.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.0, implying annual growth of 41.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 15.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 9.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ANG AUSTIN ENGINEERING LIMITED

Mining Sector Contracting - Overnight Price: $0.32

Petra Capital rates ((ANG)) as Buy (1) -

At Austin Engineering's AGM, Petra Capital noted the ongoing evolution of management's growth strategy (Austin 2.0) which began in mid-2021, aiming to unlock significant business efficiencies and growth opportunities.

North America is arguably the key near-term growth opportunity, in the analyst's view.

Management provided 1H revenue guidance of $120m, and noted there will be a 2H revenue skew of 58%. The broker suggests recent order book growth points to a result in excess of guidance.

The Buy rating and target price of 37 cents are retained.

This report was published on November 29, 2023.

Target price is $0.37 Current Price is $0.32 Difference: $0.055

If ANG meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 1.50 cents and EPS of 4.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.70.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 1.50 cents and EPS of 5.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.06.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARX AROA BIOSURGERY LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.67

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ARX)) as Buy (1) -

While Canaccord Genuity retains its Buy rating for Aroa Biosurgery, noting commercial progress with Myriad continues to progress well, the broker's target falls to $1.20 from $1.50 on an anticipated rise for the cost base.

Investments into sales and research drive near-term downgrades to the broker's forecasts.

First half product revenue slightly missed the broker's forecast, and Myriad's 80% revenue growth to NZ$10.1m also missed expectations for 100% growth. Improving sales force execution and 21 new account additions are noted.

Management's FY24 guidance implies to Canaccord a slight downgrade to underlying sales projections.

This report was published on November 29, 2023.

Target price is $1.20 Current Price is $0.67 Difference: $0.53

If ARX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 79% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY24:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 1.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 51.74.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 1.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 55.69.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources