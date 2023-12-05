ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-12-23

Daily Market Reports | Dec 05 2023

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at [email protected]

Company Price Change Company Price Change AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.640 6.15% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.315 -22.22% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 5.000 2.46% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 0.230 -9.80% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.485 2.41% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.235 -9.19% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.950 2.36% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 3.230 -8.50% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.740 2.35% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.450 -8.44% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.550 2.21% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 3.070 -8.36% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 8.030 2.16% BCB – BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED 0.097 -7.62% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.260 2.16% IGO – IGO LIMITED 7.490 -6.72% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.745 2.05% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 2.690 -6.60% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.610 1.90% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 11.340 1.89% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 17.000 -6.13% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.820 1.87% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.885 -5.85% RMD – RESMED INC 24.730 1.81% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.053 -5.36% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.135 1.79% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.360 -5.26% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.990 1.78% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.925 -5.17% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 277.800 1.68% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.660 -5.14% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 29.370 1.59% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 11.820 1.55% APX – APPEN LIMITED 0.570 -5.00% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 5.920 1.54% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 16.740 -4.78% TER – TERRACOM LIMITED 0.350 1.45% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.400 -4.76%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms