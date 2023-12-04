Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 04, 2023

Daily Market Reports | Dec 04 2023

ADH (2) AFP ANZ ASG (2) BEN BRG BRI CAA CPU DUR FMG FPH GDF HLS KGN MXI NHC NST PFP PWH QBE SHV

ADH ADAIRS LIMITED

Furniture & Renovation - Overnight Price: $1.52

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ADH)) as Hold (3) -

While commentary was sombre in tone at Adairs' AGM and trading update, Wilsons didn't unearth any surprises. A challenging homewares spending backdrop persists and continues to restrict sales by the company, notes the analyst.

Sales have broadly continued on trend since the last update at FY23 results, advises the broker, and the store rollout is proceeding on pace for Adairs and Focus on Furniture.

The Hold rating and $1.40 target are unchanged.

This report was published on November 27, 2023.

Target price is $1.40 Current Price is $1.52 Difference: minus $0.12 (current price is over target).

If ADH meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.55, suggesting upside of 2.0%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY24:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.3, implying annual growth of -25.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.3.

Forecast for FY25:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.0, implying annual growth of 41.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 15.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 10.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((ADH)) as Underweight (5) -

An update from Adairs shows trading has remained soft for the retailer over the first half, and by brand sales from both Mocka and Focus were moderately ahead of Wilsons' expectations, while Adairs was in line, and Mocka appears the outperformer.

The broker points out the lack of quantitative earnings guidance from the company at this time of the year is unusual, and likely points to volatile trading conditions.

The Underweight rating is retained and the target price increases to $1.10 from $1.00.

This report was published on November 24, 2023.

Target price is $1.10 Current Price is $1.52 Difference: minus $0.42 (current price is over target).

If ADH meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately minus 28% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $1.55, suggesting upside of 2.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 5.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 26.67. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 16.3, implying annual growth of -25.8%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 5.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 9.3.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 11.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.22. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.0, implying annual growth of 41.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 15.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 10.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AFP AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $3.05

Jarden rates ((AFP)) as Neutral (3) -

AFT Pharmaceuticals' September-half earnings (EBIT) missed Jarden's above-guidance forecast by roughly -50%. No interim dividend was declared but the company still expects to pay a final dividend, management retaining FY24 EBIT guidance.

The EBIT discrepancy boiled down to higher costs in the Australia and New Zealand segment, which was weaker than expected and slammed margins, despite revenue being close to forecasts.

Jarden says a strong second half will be in order to meet forecasts but considers it to be achievable.

Neutral rating retained. Target price eases to NZ$3.55 from NZ$3.60.

This report was published on November 24, 2023.

Current Price is $3.05. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 1.39 cents and EPS of 16.93 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.46%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.02.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 1.85 cents and EPS of 19.24 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.61%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 15.85.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ANZ ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Banks - Overnight Price: $24.43

Goldman Sachs rates ((ANZ)) as Buy (1) -

Following a review of the Banking sector, Goldman Sachs notes return on tangible equity (ROTE) for mortgage lending has fallen by -25% year-on-year in 2023, and the broker can't envisage a path towards a material recovery.

Over the past decade, housing lending ROTE has more than halved to 18% in FY22 from 35-40% pre-FY15, and then 14% in FY23.

Prior to 2023, higher capital requirements were responsible for the decrease, but this year the impact on net interest margins (NIM) from competition was the central cause, explains the broker.

Buy-rated ANZ Bank and National Australia Bank ((NAB)) are the two preferred exposures by Goldman Sachs. The ANZ Bank target is $26.66.

This report was published on November 24, 2023.

Target price is $26.66 Current Price is $24.43 Difference: $2.23

If ANZ meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $26.15, suggesting upside of 7.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in September.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 162.00 cents and EPS of 209.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.63%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.67. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 215.7, implying annual growth of -8.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 162.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.3.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 162.00 cents and EPS of 205.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.63%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 11.91. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 223.3, implying annual growth of 3.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 160.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 10.9.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ASG AUTOSPORTS GROUP LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $2.32

Moelis rates ((ASG)) as Buy (1) -

Autosports Group is guiding to 23-25% revenue growth in the first half, amid resilient demand as new car supply improves. As Moelis notes, while the company is reporting strong topline growth, this is offset by increased interest costs.

The broker highlights interest costs have risen to $20 for the first half, from $4.7m in the first half of the previous year, a result of increased inventory, higher interest rates, and increased debt from the company's Fortitude Valley purchase.

The Buy rating is retained and the target price decreases to $3.20 from $3.30.

This report was published on November 27, 2023.

Target price is $3.20 Current Price is $2.32 Difference: $0.88

If ASG meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 38% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.22, suggesting upside of 38.6%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 18.40 cents and EPS of 35.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.93%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.50. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 35.7, implying annual growth of 9.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 20.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 8.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 6.5.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 13.70 cents and EPS of 26.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.69. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 30.5, implying annual growth of -14.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.6, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.6.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources